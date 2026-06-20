Crunchyroll annuncia gli anime dell’estate 2026!

Crunchyroll presenta la sua nuova lineup dell’estate 2026, come sempre ricca di serie e generi per tutti i gusti: dal dark fantasy di BLACK TORCH e Tomb Raider King, alle atmosfere dell’antico Impero Persiano di Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, fino ai momenti di quotidiana leggerezza di Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm, ONE PIECE – L’arco di Elbaph Parte 2, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Stagione 4 e molti altri titoli continueranno ad accompagnare il pubblico nell’imminente stagione estiva.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle serie annunciate, con ulteriori novità in arrivo prossimamente.

NUOVE SERIE

BLACK TORCH

Dara-san of Reiwa

From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage

Goodbye, Lara

GROW UP SHOW -Sunflower Circus-

Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life

Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!

I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE

Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky

MEBIUS DUST

Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her

Rich Girl Caretaker: I’m Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

Sorry About My Little Brothers

The Cat and the Dragon

The Duke’s Son Claims He Won’t Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for The Throne

The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power

The Ogre’s Bride

The Villager of Level 999

The World’s Strongest Rearguard

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

Tomb Raider King

Victoria of Many Faces

Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games

NUOVE STAGIONI