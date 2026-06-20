Crunchyroll annuncia gli anime dell’estate 2026!

Crunchyroll presenta la sua nuova lineup dell’estate 2026, come sempre ricca di serie e generi per tutti i gusti: dal dark fantasy di BLACK TORCH e Tomb Raider King, alle atmosfere dell’antico Impero Persiano di Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, fino ai momenti di quotidiana leggerezza di Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You.
Daemons of the Shadow Realm, ONE PIECE – L’arco di Elbaph Parte 2, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Stagione 4 e molti altri titoli continueranno ad accompagnare il pubblico nell’imminente stagione estiva.
Di seguito l’elenco completo delle serie annunciate, con ulteriori novità in arrivo prossimamente.
NUOVE SERIE
- BLACK TORCH
- Dara-san of Reiwa
- From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage
- Goodbye, Lara
- GROW UP SHOW -Sunflower Circus-
- Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life
- Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!
- I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand
- I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
- Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
- KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE
- Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky
- MEBIUS DUST
- Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her
- Rich Girl Caretaker: I’m Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School
- Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
- Sorry About My Little Brothers
- The Cat and the Dragon
- The Duke’s Son Claims He Won’t Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration
- The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System
- The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for The Throne
- The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power
- The Ogre’s Bride
- The Villager of Level 999
- The World’s Strongest Rearguard
- Though I Am an Inept Villainess
- Tomb Raider King
- Victoria of Many Faces
- Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games
NUOVE STAGIONI
- Anime AzurLane: Slow Ahead! Stagione 2
- Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! 2
- Clevatess Stagione 2
- Hana-Kimi Stagione 2
- Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Stagione 3
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Stagione 4 Parte 2
- Saga of Tanya the Evil Stagione 2
- Skeleton Knight in Another World Stagione 2
- The Elusive Samurai Stagione 2
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Stagione 2
- Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers (Parte 2)
- You and I Are Polar Opposites Stagione 2