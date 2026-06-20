Crunchyroll annuncia gli anime dell’estate 2026!

20 Giugno 2026
di
Decine di titoli arriveranno sulla piattaforma nel corso dell’estate.
Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll presenta la sua nuova lineup dell’estate 2026, come sempre ricca di serie e generi per tutti i gusti: dal dark fantasy di BLACK TORCH e Tomb Raider King, alle atmosfere dell’antico Impero Persiano di Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, fino ai momenti di quotidiana leggerezza di Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm, ONE PIECE – L’arco di Elbaph Parte 2, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Stagione 4 e molti altri titoli continueranno ad accompagnare il pubblico nell’imminente stagione estiva.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle serie annunciate, con ulteriori novità in arrivo prossimamente.

NUOVE SERIE

  • BLACK TORCH
  • Dara-san of Reiwa
  • From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage
  • Goodbye, Lara
  • GROW UP SHOW -Sunflower Circus-
  • Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life
  • Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!
  • I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand
  • I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
  • Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
  • KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE
  • Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky
  • MEBIUS DUST
  • Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her
  • Rich Girl Caretaker: I’m Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School
  • Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
  • Sorry About My Little Brothers
  • The Cat and the Dragon
  • The Duke’s Son Claims He Won’t Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration
  • The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System
  • The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for The Throne
  • The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power
  • The Ogre’s Bride
  • The Villager of Level 999
  • The World’s Strongest Rearguard
  • Though I Am an Inept Villainess
  • Tomb Raider King
  • Victoria of Many Faces
  • Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games

NUOVE STAGIONI

  • Anime AzurLane: Slow Ahead! Stagione 2
  • Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! 2
  • Clevatess Stagione 2
  • Hana-Kimi Stagione 2
  • Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Stagione 3
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Stagione 4 Parte 2
  • Saga of Tanya the Evil Stagione 2
  • Skeleton Knight in Another World Stagione 2
  • The Elusive Samurai Stagione 2
  • Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Stagione 2
  • Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers (Parte 2)
  • You and I Are Polar Opposites Stagione 2
Carlo Coratelli

Carlo Coratelli

Venezia, (1979). Nel 1999 inizia a collaborare con alcuni siti e riviste specializzate in fumetti e cinema (altra sua grande passione) tra le quali sono da citare Altrimondi e Cut-Up. Nel 2000 inizia a scrivere per Comicus.it per il quale cura per una decina di anni la rubrica Movie Comics. Nello stesso periodo conosce Davide Zamberlan con cui crea la striscia umoristica "ESU", pubblicata su Cartaigienicaweb e Cronaca di Topolinia. Dopo la chiusura della strip, crea nel 2009 "Frank Carter - Avventure di una spia per caso", disegnata da Fortunato Latella. Appassionato di supereroi (l'Uomo Ragno soprattutto) e strisce sindacate americane (Dick Tracy e Alley Oop su tutte), vive a Bologna dal 2006.

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