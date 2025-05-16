Tutte le nomination agli Eisner Awards 2025

Il Comic-Con ha annunciato sulla sua pagina ufficiale i candidati agli Eisner Awards 2025, i più importanti premi del fumetto statunitense. Le candidature, che riguardano le opere pubblicate tra il 1° gennaio e il 31 dicembre 2024, sono suddivise in 32 categorie.

Molti gli autori italiani nominati: Marco Checchetto (disegnatore di Ultimate Spider-Man, candidata come Miglior serie), Riccardo Federici e Stefano Raffaele (disegnatori di Detective Comics, candidata come Miglior serie), Ivan Fiorelli (disegnatore di Fantastic Four, candidata come Miglior serie), Federico Bertolucci (candidato come Miglior pittore/artista multimediale per Donald Duck: Vacation Parade, Fantagraphics) e Giulio Macaione (autore dei disegni della storia Spaces per l’antologia DC Pride 2024 #1 di DC, su testi di Phil Jimenez, candidata come Miglior storia breve).

Per quanto riguarda gli autori, Tom King ha ottenuto 4 nomination: Miglior Serie (Wonder Woman), 2 per Miglior Miniserie (Animal Pound e Helen of Wyndhorn) e Miglior Sceneggiatore. 3 nomination per Leela Corman, Bilquis Evely, Emil Ferris, LeUyen Pham, Ram V, Javier Rodriguez, Olivier Schrauwen, James Tynion IV, Gene Luen Yang e Quentin Zuttion.

Per quanto riguarda le case editrici, Fantagraphics ha ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature: 24 (più 1 condivisa), tra cui 3 ciascuno per My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two di Emil Ferris, Sunday di Olivier Schrauwen e l’antologia Now. DC Comics ha vinto la gara con Marvel, ricevendo 10 nomination (più 9 condivise), guidata da Zatanna: Bring Down the House di Mariko Tamaki e Javier Rodriguez con 3 nomunation. Tra gli altri titoli DC con più nomination ci sono Absolute Batman e Absolute Wonder Woman.

Ecco tutte le (tantissime!) nomination:

Migliore storia breve

  • “Anything Sinister,” di Ross Murray, in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)
  • “Day 1703”, di Chris Ware, in Smoke Signal 43 (Desert Island)
  • “Pig”, di Stacy Gougoulis, in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)
  • “Spaces” di Phil Jimenez e Giulio Macaione, in DC Pride 2024 1 (DC)
  • “Water I’ve Loved: Moving Day”, di Pam Wye, in MUTHA magazine
  • “You Cannot Live on Bread Alone”, di Kayla E., in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)

Migliore numero unico / One Shot

  • Abortion Pill Zine: A Community Guide to Misoprostol and Mifepristone, di Isabella Rotman, Marnie Galloway e Sage Coffey (Silver Sprocket)
  • Ice Cream Man 39: “”Decompression in a Wreck, Part One”, di W. Maxwell Prince e Martin Morazzo (Image Comics)
  • PeePee PooPoo 1, di Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)
  • Sunflowers, di Keezy Young (Silver Sprocket)
  • Unwholesome Love, di Charles Burns (co-pubblicato con Partners and Son)
  • The War on Gaza, di Joe Sacco (Fantagraphics)

Migliore serie regolare

  • The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image Comics)
  • Detective Comics, di Ram V, Tom Taylor, Riccardo Federici, Stefano Raffaele, Javier Fernandez, Christian Duce, March e Mikel Janín (DC Comics)
  • Fantastic Four, di Ryan North, Carlos Gomez, Ivan Fiorelli e altri (Marvel Comics)
  • Santos Sisters, di Greg & Fake, Graham Smith, Dave Landsberger e Marc Koprinarov (Floating World)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man, di Jonathan Hickman e Marco Checchetto (Marvel Comics)
  • Wonder Woman, di Tom King e Daniel Sampere (DC Comics)

Migliore serie limitata

  • Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, di Tim Sheridan e Cian Tormey (DC Comics)
  • Animal Pound, di Tom King e Peter Gross (BOOM! Studios)
  • The Deviant, di James Tynion IV e Joshua Hixson (Image Comics)
  • Helen of Wyndhorn, di Tom King e Bilquis Evely (Dark Horse)
  • Rare Flavours, di Ram V e Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)
  • Zatanna: Bring Down the House, di Mariko Tamaki e Javier Rodriguez (DC Comics)

Migliore nuova serie

  • Absolute Batman, di Scott Snyder e Nick Dragotta (DC Comics)
  • Absolute Wonder Woman, di Kelly Thompson e Hayden Sherman (DC Comics)
  • Minor Arcana, di Jeff Lemire (BOOM! Studios)
  • The Pedestrian, di Joey Esposito e Sean Von Gorman (Magma Comix)
  • The Power Fantasy, di Kieron Gillen e Caspar Wijngaard (Image Comics)
  • Uncanny Valley, di Tony Fleecs e Dave Wachter (BOOM! Studios)

Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia

  • Bog Myrtle, di Sid Sharp (Annick Press)
  • Club Microbe, di Elise Gravel, translated by Montana Kane (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Hilda and Twig Hide from the Rain, di Luke Pearson (Flying Eye)
  • Night Stories, di Liniers (Astra Books)
  • Poetry Comics, di Grant Snider (Chronicle Books)

Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi

  • How It All Ends, di Emma Hunsinger (Greenwillow/HarperCollins Early Readers)
  • Next Stop, di Debbie Fong (Random House Graphic/Random House Children’s Books)
  • Plain Jane and the Mermaid, di Vera Brosgol (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Weirdo, di Tony Weaver Jr. e Jes & Cin Wibowo (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Young Hag and the Witches’ Quest, di Isabel Greenberg (Abrams Fanfare)

Migliore pubblicazione per adolescenti

  • Ash’s Cabin, di Jen Wang (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Big Jim and the White Boy, di David F. Walker e Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Graphic)
  • The Deep Dark, di Molly Knox Ostertag (Scholastic)
  • The Gulf, di Adam de Souza (Tundra)
  • Lunar New Year Love Story, di Gene Luen Yang e LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Out of Left Field, di Jonah Newman (Andrews McMeel)

Migliore pubblicazione umoristica

  • Adulthood is a Gift!, di Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
  • Forces of Nature, di Edward Steed (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Kids Are Still Weird: And More Observations from Parenthood, di Jeffrey Brown (NBM)
  • A Pillbug Story, di Allison Conway (Black Panel Press)
  • Processing: 100 Comics That Got Me Through It, di Tara Booth (Drawn & Quarterly)

Miglior antologia

EC Cruel Universe, a cura di Sierra Hahn e Matt Dryer (Oni Press)
Godzilla’s 70th Anniversary, a cura di Jake Williams e altri (IDW)
Now: The New Comics Anthology 13, a cura di Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Peep 1, a cura di Sammy Harkham e Steve Weissman (Brain Dead/Kyle Ng)
So Buttons 14: “Life and Death”, di Jonathan Baylis e autori vari (So Buttons Comix)

Migliore opera di non-fiction

  • Djuna, di Jon Macy (Street Noise Books)
  • The Heart That Fed: A Father, a Son, e the Long Shadow of War, di Carl Sciacchitano (Gallery 13/S&S)
  • The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of C. S. Lewis & J. R. R. Tolkien, di John Hendrix (Abrams Fanfare)
  • The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History, di John Vasquez Mejias (Union Square)
  • Suffrage Song: The Haunted History of Gender, Race, e Voting Rights in the U.S., di Caitlin Cass (Fantagraphics)

Migliore biografia a fumetti

  • Degrees of Separation: A Decade North of 60, di Alison McCreesh (Conundrum)
  • Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir, di Tessa Hulls (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
  • The Field, di David Lapp (Conundrum)
  • I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together: A Memoir, di Maurice Vellekoop (Pantheon)
  • Something, Not Nothing: A Story of Grief and Love, di Sarah Leavitt (Arsenal Pulp Press)

Migliore graphic novel (inedito)

  • Final Cut, di Charles Burns (Pantheon)
  • Lunar New Year Love Story, di Gene Luen Yang e LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)
  • My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two, di Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)
  • Sunday, di Olivier Schrauwen (Fantagraphics)
  • Victory Parade, di Leela Corman (Pantheon)

Migliore graphic novel (riedizione)

  • Breaking the Chain: The Guard Dog Story, di Patrick McDonnell (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Lackadaisy 1-2, di Tracy J. Butler (Iron Circus)
  • The One Hand and The Six Fingers, di Ram V, Dan Watters, Laurence Campbell e Sumit Kumar (Image Comics)
  • Rescue Party: A Graphic Anthology of COVID Lockdown, a cura di Gabe Fowler (Pantheon)
  • Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience, di Kelly Goto e Sam Goto (Chin Music Press)
  • UM Volume One, di buttercup (Radiator Comics)

Migliore adattamento da un altro medium

  • Thomas Piketty’s Capital & Ideology: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, di Clare Alot e Benjamin Adam (Abrams ComicArts)
  • The Hidden Life of Trees, di Peter Wohlleben, adattato da Benjamin Flao e Fred Bernard (Greystone)
  • The Road, di Cormac McCarthy, adattato da Manu Larcenet (Abrams)
  • Winnie-the-Pooh, di A. A. Milne, adattato da Travis Dandro (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • The Worst Journey in the World, Volume 1: Making Our Easting Down, di Apsley Cherry-Garrard, adattato da Sarah Airriess (Iron Circus)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali

  • All Princesses Die Before Dawn, di Quentin Zuttion (Abrams ComicArts)
  • The Jellyfish, di Boum; tradotto da Robin Lang e Helge Dascher (Pow Pow Press)
  • Mothballs, di Sole Otero; tradotto da Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
  • Return to Eden, di Paco Roca; tradotto da Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
  • Sunday, di Olivier Schrauwen (Fantagraphics)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)

  • Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow, di Asao Takamori e Tetsuya Chiba, tradotto da Asa Yonola (Kodansha)
  • Hereditary Triangle, di Fumiya Hayashi, tradotto da Alethea e Athena Nibley (Yen Press)
  • Kagurabachi 1, di Takeru Hokazono, tradotto da Camellia Nieh (VIZ Media)
  • Last Quarter 1, di Ai Yazawa, tradotto da Max Greenway (VIZ Media)
  • Search and Destroy 1, di Atsushi Kaneko, basato sull’opera di Osamu Tezuka; tradotto da Ben Applegate (Fantagraphics)
  • Tokyo These Days 1-3, di Taiyo Matsumoto, tradotto da Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (strisce)

  • All In Line, di Saul Steinberg (New York Review Books)
  • Frank Johnson, Secret Pioneer of American Comics 1, a cura di Chris Byrne e Keith Mayerson (Fantagraphics)
  • Stan Mack’s Real-Life Funnies: The Collected Conceits, Delusions, and Hijinks of New Yorkers from 1974 to 1995, di Stan Mack, a cura di Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
  • Thorn: The Complete Proto-BONE Strips 1982–1986, and Other Early Drawings, di Jeff Smith (Cartoon Books)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (comic book)

  • The Complete Web of Horror, a cura di Dana Marie Andra (Fantagraphics)
  • David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, di Frank Miller e David Mazzucchelli, a cura di Scott Dunbier (IDW Publishing)
  • DC Comics Style Guide (Standards Manual)
  • The Farewell Song of Marcel LaBrume, di Attilio Micheluzzi, a cura di Gary Groth e Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)
  • Wally Wood from Witzend: Complete Collection, commento di J. David Spurlock (Vanguard)
  • X-Men: The Manga Remastered 1, a cura di Glenn Greenberg e altri (VIZ Media)

Migliore scrittore/scrittrice

  • Tom King, Archie: The Decision (Archie); Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse); Jenny Sparks, The Penguin, Wonder Woman (DC Comics)
  • Ram V, Rare Flavours (BOOM! Studios); Dawnrunner (Dark Horse); The One Hand (Image Comics); Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! (Image Comics Skybound)
  • Kelly Thompson, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey (DC Comics); Scarlett (Image Comics Skybound); Venom War: It’s Jeff 1 (Marvel Comics)
  • James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Blue Book, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos (Dark Horse); Spectregraph (DSTLRY); The Department of Truth, The Deviant, WORLDTR33 (Image Comics)
  • Gene Luen Yang, Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)

Migliore autore unico/autrice unica

  • Charles Burns, Kommix (Fantagraphics); Final Cut (Pantheon); Unwholesome Love (co-pubblicato con Partners & Son)
  • Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two (Fantagraphics)
  • Jon Macy, Djuna (Street Noise Books)
  • Paco Roca, Return to Eden (Fantagraphics)
  • Olivier Schrauwen, Sunday (Fantagraphics)
  • Maria Sweeney, Brittle Joints (Street Noise Books)

Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o team di matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice

  • Filipe Andrade, Rare Flavours (BOOM! Studios)
  • Nick Dragotta, Absolute Batman (DC Comics)
  • Bilquis Evely, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse)
  • Manu Larcenet, The Road (Abrams ComicArts)
  • Javier Rodriguez, Zatanna: Bring Down the House (DC Comics)
  • LeUyen Pham, Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)

Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale

  • Frederic Bremaud e Federico Bertolucci, Donald Duck: Vacation Parade (Fantagraphics)
  • Leela Corman, Victory Parade (Pantheon)
  • Benjamin Flao, The Hidden Life of Trees (Greystone)
  • Merwan, Aster of Pan (Magnetic Press)
  • Eduardo Risso, The Blood Brothers Mother (DSTLRY)
  • Maria Sweeney, Brittle Joints (Street Noise Books)

Migliore copertinista

  • Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder (DC Comics); Godzilla Skate or Die, TMNT Nightwatcher e altri (IDW Publishing)
  • Evan Cagle, Dawnrunner (Dark Horse Comics), New Gods, Detective Comics (DC Comics)
  • Bilquis Evely, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics)
  • Tula Lotay, Helen of Wyndhorn 1, Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter 3, Dawnrunner 1, Barnstormers TPB (Dark Horse Comics); Somna e altri titoli (DSTLRY); The Horizon Experiment (Image Comics)
  • Hayden Sherman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns, Superman, Ape-ril, Batman: The Brave and the Bold (DC Comics)

Migliore colorista

  • Jordie Bellaire, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, The Nice House by the Sea (DC Comics); The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY); The Exorcism at 1600 Penn (IDW Publishing); W0rldtr33 (Image Comics); G.I. Joe, Duke (Image Comics Skybound)
  • Matheus Lopes, Batman & Robin: Year One (DC Comics); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics)
  • Justin Prokowich, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze (Titan Comics)
  • Javier Rodriguez, Zatanna: Bring Down the House (DC Comics)
  • Dave Stewart, Dawnrunner, Free Comic Book Day Comic 2024 [general], The Serpent in the Garden, Hellboy, Hellboy and the BPRD, Paranoid Gardens, Shaolin Cowboy Cruel to Be Kin Silent but Deadly Edition (Dark Horse Comics); Ultramega, Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! (Image Comics Skybound)
  • Quentin Zuttion, All Princesses Die Before Dawn (Abrams ComicArts); Beauty Salon (Europe Comics)

Migliore letterista

  • Becca Carey, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Plastic Man No More! (DC Comics); Radiant Black, Rogue Sun (Image Comics); When the Blood Has Dried, Murder Kingdom (Mad Cave Studios)
  • Leela Corman, Victory Parade (Pantheon)
  • Clayton Cowles, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); FML, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics); Absolute Batman, Batman, Batman & Robin: Year One, Birds of Prey, Jenny Sparks, Wonder Woman (DC Comics); Strange Academy, Venom (Marvel Comics)
  • Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Book Two (Fantagraphics)
  • Nate Powell, Fall Through (Abrams ComicArts); Lies My Teacher Told Me (New Press)

Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto

  • The Beat, a cura di Heidi MacDonald e altri, https://www.comicsbeat.com
  • ICv2: The Business of Pop Culture, a cura di Milton Griepp, icv2.com
  • INKS, The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, a cura di Susan Kirtley (Ohio State University Press)
  • SOLRAD: The Online Literary Magazine for Comics, a cura di Daniel Elkin, www.solrad.co (Fieldmouse Press)
  • Zdarsky Comics News, a cura di Allison O’Toole (Chip Zdarsky)

Migliore libro sul fumetto

  • American Comic Book Chronicles: 1945-49, di Keith Dallas, John Wells, Richard Arndt e Kurt Mitchell (TwoMorrows)
  • Kate Carew: America’s First Great Woman Cartoonist, di Eddie Campbell con Christine Chambers (Fantagraphics)
  • Q&A, di Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Reading Love and Rockets, di Marc Sobel (Fantagraphics)
  • Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund, di Caitlin McGurk (Fantagraphics)
  • Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History, a cura di Daniel Kothen Schulte con testi di David Gerstein e J. B. Kaufman (TASCHEN)

Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto

  • Comics and Modernism: History, Form, and Culture, a cura di Jonathan Najarian (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Drawing (in) the Feminine: Bande Dessinée and Women, a cura di Margaret C. Flinn (Ohio State University Press)
  • From Gum Wrappers to Richie Rich: The Materiality of Cheap Comics, di Neale Barnholden (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Petrochemical Fantasies: The Art and Energy of American Comics, di Daniel Worden (Ohio State University Press)
  • Singular Sensations: A Cultural History of One-Panel Comics in the United States, di Michelle Ann Abate (Rutgers University Press)

Migliore design

  • Bill Ward: The Fantagraphics Studio Edition, design di Kayla E. (Fantagraphics)
  • Brian Bolland: Batman The Killing Joke and Other Stories & Art, Gallery Edition, design di Josh Beatman (Graphitti Designs)
  • David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, design di Chip Kidd (IDW Publishing)
  • One Bite at a Time, design di Ryan Claytor (Elephant Eater Comics)
  • Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Color Hardcover Box Set, design di Patrick Crotty (Oni Press)
  • Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History, design di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)

Migliore webcomic

Migliore fumetto digitale

  • The Beauty Salon, basato sulla novella di Mario Bellatin, adattato da Quentin Zuttion; tradotto da M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
  • Beyond the Sea, di Anaïs Flogny; tradotto da Dan Christensen (Europe Comics)
  • Gonzo: Fear and Loathing in America, di Morgan Navarro; tradotto da Tom Imber (Europe Comics)
  • My Journey to Her, di Yuna Hirasawa (Kodansha)
  • The Spider and the Ivy, di Grégoire Carle; tradotto da M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
