Tutte le nomination agli Eisner Awards 2025

Il Comic-Con ha annunciato sulla sua pagina ufficiale i candidati agli Eisner Awards 2025, i più importanti premi del fumetto statunitense. Le candidature, che riguardano le opere pubblicate tra il 1° gennaio e il 31 dicembre 2024, sono suddivise in 32 categorie.
Molti gli autori italiani nominati: Marco Checchetto (disegnatore di Ultimate Spider-Man, candidata come Miglior serie), Riccardo Federici e Stefano Raffaele (disegnatori di Detective Comics, candidata come Miglior serie), Ivan Fiorelli (disegnatore di Fantastic Four, candidata come Miglior serie), Federico Bertolucci (candidato come Miglior pittore/artista multimediale per Donald Duck: Vacation Parade, Fantagraphics) e Giulio Macaione (autore dei disegni della storia Spaces per l’antologia DC Pride 2024 #1 di DC, su testi di Phil Jimenez, candidata come Miglior storia breve).
Per quanto riguarda gli autori, Tom King ha ottenuto 4 nomination: Miglior Serie (Wonder Woman), 2 per Miglior Miniserie (Animal Pound e Helen of Wyndhorn) e Miglior Sceneggiatore. 3 nomination per Leela Corman, Bilquis Evely, Emil Ferris, LeUyen Pham, Ram V, Javier Rodriguez, Olivier Schrauwen, James Tynion IV, Gene Luen Yang e Quentin Zuttion.
Per quanto riguarda le case editrici, Fantagraphics ha ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature: 24 (più 1 condivisa), tra cui 3 ciascuno per My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two di Emil Ferris, Sunday di Olivier Schrauwen e l’antologia Now. DC Comics ha vinto la gara con Marvel, ricevendo 10 nomination (più 9 condivise), guidata da Zatanna: Bring Down the House di Mariko Tamaki e Javier Rodriguez con 3 nomunation. Tra gli altri titoli DC con più nomination ci sono Absolute Batman e Absolute Wonder Woman.
Ecco tutte le (tantissime!) nomination:
Migliore storia breve
- “Anything Sinister,” di Ross Murray, in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)
- “Day 1703”, di Chris Ware, in Smoke Signal 43 (Desert Island)
- “Pig”, di Stacy Gougoulis, in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)
- “Spaces” di Phil Jimenez e Giulio Macaione, in DC Pride 2024 1 (DC)
- “Water I’ve Loved: Moving Day”, di Pam Wye, in MUTHA magazine
- “You Cannot Live on Bread Alone”, di Kayla E., in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)
Migliore numero unico / One Shot
- Abortion Pill Zine: A Community Guide to Misoprostol and Mifepristone, di Isabella Rotman, Marnie Galloway e Sage Coffey (Silver Sprocket)
- Ice Cream Man 39: “”Decompression in a Wreck, Part One”, di W. Maxwell Prince e Martin Morazzo (Image Comics)
- PeePee PooPoo 1, di Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)
- Sunflowers, di Keezy Young (Silver Sprocket)
- Unwholesome Love, di Charles Burns (co-pubblicato con Partners and Son)
- The War on Gaza, di Joe Sacco (Fantagraphics)
Migliore serie regolare
- The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image Comics)
- Detective Comics, di Ram V, Tom Taylor, Riccardo Federici, Stefano Raffaele, Javier Fernandez, Christian Duce, March e Mikel Janín (DC Comics)
- Fantastic Four, di Ryan North, Carlos Gomez, Ivan Fiorelli e altri (Marvel Comics)
- Santos Sisters, di Greg & Fake, Graham Smith, Dave Landsberger e Marc Koprinarov (Floating World)
- Ultimate Spider-Man, di Jonathan Hickman e Marco Checchetto (Marvel Comics)
- Wonder Woman, di Tom King e Daniel Sampere (DC Comics)
Migliore serie limitata
- Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, di Tim Sheridan e Cian Tormey (DC Comics)
- Animal Pound, di Tom King e Peter Gross (BOOM! Studios)
- The Deviant, di James Tynion IV e Joshua Hixson (Image Comics)
- Helen of Wyndhorn, di Tom King e Bilquis Evely (Dark Horse)
- Rare Flavours, di Ram V e Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)
- Zatanna: Bring Down the House, di Mariko Tamaki e Javier Rodriguez (DC Comics)
Migliore nuova serie
- Absolute Batman, di Scott Snyder e Nick Dragotta (DC Comics)
- Absolute Wonder Woman, di Kelly Thompson e Hayden Sherman (DC Comics)
- Minor Arcana, di Jeff Lemire (BOOM! Studios)
- The Pedestrian, di Joey Esposito e Sean Von Gorman (Magma Comix)
- The Power Fantasy, di Kieron Gillen e Caspar Wijngaard (Image Comics)
- Uncanny Valley, di Tony Fleecs e Dave Wachter (BOOM! Studios)
Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia
- Bog Myrtle, di Sid Sharp (Annick Press)
- Club Microbe, di Elise Gravel, translated by Montana Kane (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Hilda and Twig Hide from the Rain, di Luke Pearson (Flying Eye)
- Night Stories, di Liniers (Astra Books)
- Poetry Comics, di Grant Snider (Chronicle Books)
Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi
- How It All Ends, di Emma Hunsinger (Greenwillow/HarperCollins Early Readers)
- Next Stop, di Debbie Fong (Random House Graphic/Random House Children’s Books)
- Plain Jane and the Mermaid, di Vera Brosgol (First Second/Macmillan)
- Weirdo, di Tony Weaver Jr. e Jes & Cin Wibowo (First Second/Macmillan)
- Young Hag and the Witches’ Quest, di Isabel Greenberg (Abrams Fanfare)
Migliore pubblicazione per adolescenti
- Ash’s Cabin, di Jen Wang (First Second/Macmillan)
- Big Jim and the White Boy, di David F. Walker e Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Graphic)
- The Deep Dark, di Molly Knox Ostertag (Scholastic)
- The Gulf, di Adam de Souza (Tundra)
- Lunar New Year Love Story, di Gene Luen Yang e LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)
- Out of Left Field, di Jonah Newman (Andrews McMeel)
Migliore pubblicazione umoristica
- Adulthood is a Gift!, di Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
- Forces of Nature, di Edward Steed (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Kids Are Still Weird: And More Observations from Parenthood, di Jeffrey Brown (NBM)
- A Pillbug Story, di Allison Conway (Black Panel Press)
- Processing: 100 Comics That Got Me Through It, di Tara Booth (Drawn & Quarterly)
Miglior antologia
EC Cruel Universe, a cura di Sierra Hahn e Matt Dryer (Oni Press)
Godzilla’s 70th Anniversary, a cura di Jake Williams e altri (IDW)
Now: The New Comics Anthology 13, a cura di Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Peep 1, a cura di Sammy Harkham e Steve Weissman (Brain Dead/Kyle Ng)
So Buttons 14: “Life and Death”, di Jonathan Baylis e autori vari (So Buttons Comix)
Migliore opera di non-fiction
- Djuna, di Jon Macy (Street Noise Books)
- The Heart That Fed: A Father, a Son, e the Long Shadow of War, di Carl Sciacchitano (Gallery 13/S&S)
- The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of C. S. Lewis & J. R. R. Tolkien, di John Hendrix (Abrams Fanfare)
- The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History, di John Vasquez Mejias (Union Square)
- Suffrage Song: The Haunted History of Gender, Race, e Voting Rights in the U.S., di Caitlin Cass (Fantagraphics)
Migliore biografia a fumetti
- Degrees of Separation: A Decade North of 60, di Alison McCreesh (Conundrum)
- Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir, di Tessa Hulls (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
- The Field, di David Lapp (Conundrum)
- I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together: A Memoir, di Maurice Vellekoop (Pantheon)
- Something, Not Nothing: A Story of Grief and Love, di Sarah Leavitt (Arsenal Pulp Press)
Migliore graphic novel (inedito)
- Final Cut, di Charles Burns (Pantheon)
- Lunar New Year Love Story, di Gene Luen Yang e LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)
- My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two, di Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)
- Sunday, di Olivier Schrauwen (Fantagraphics)
- Victory Parade, di Leela Corman (Pantheon)
Migliore graphic novel (riedizione)
- Breaking the Chain: The Guard Dog Story, di Patrick McDonnell (Abrams ComicArts)
- Lackadaisy 1-2, di Tracy J. Butler (Iron Circus)
- The One Hand and The Six Fingers, di Ram V, Dan Watters, Laurence Campbell e Sumit Kumar (Image Comics)
- Rescue Party: A Graphic Anthology of COVID Lockdown, a cura di Gabe Fowler (Pantheon)
- Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience, di Kelly Goto e Sam Goto (Chin Music Press)
- UM Volume One, di buttercup (Radiator Comics)
Migliore adattamento da un altro medium
- Thomas Piketty’s Capital & Ideology: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, di Clare Alot e Benjamin Adam (Abrams ComicArts)
- The Hidden Life of Trees, di Peter Wohlleben, adattato da Benjamin Flao e Fred Bernard (Greystone)
- The Road, di Cormac McCarthy, adattato da Manu Larcenet (Abrams)
- Winnie-the-Pooh, di A. A. Milne, adattato da Travis Dandro (Drawn & Quarterly)
- The Worst Journey in the World, Volume 1: Making Our Easting Down, di Apsley Cherry-Garrard, adattato da Sarah Airriess (Iron Circus)
Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali
- All Princesses Die Before Dawn, di Quentin Zuttion (Abrams ComicArts)
- The Jellyfish, di Boum; tradotto da Robin Lang e Helge Dascher (Pow Pow Press)
- Mothballs, di Sole Otero; tradotto da Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
- Return to Eden, di Paco Roca; tradotto da Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
- Sunday, di Olivier Schrauwen (Fantagraphics)
Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)
- Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow, di Asao Takamori e Tetsuya Chiba, tradotto da Asa Yonola (Kodansha)
- Hereditary Triangle, di Fumiya Hayashi, tradotto da Alethea e Athena Nibley (Yen Press)
- Kagurabachi 1, di Takeru Hokazono, tradotto da Camellia Nieh (VIZ Media)
- Last Quarter 1, di Ai Yazawa, tradotto da Max Greenway (VIZ Media)
- Search and Destroy 1, di Atsushi Kaneko, basato sull’opera di Osamu Tezuka; tradotto da Ben Applegate (Fantagraphics)
- Tokyo These Days 1-3, di Taiyo Matsumoto, tradotto da Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (strisce)
- All In Line, di Saul Steinberg (New York Review Books)
- Frank Johnson, Secret Pioneer of American Comics 1, a cura di Chris Byrne e Keith Mayerson (Fantagraphics)
- Stan Mack’s Real-Life Funnies: The Collected Conceits, Delusions, and Hijinks of New Yorkers from 1974 to 1995, di Stan Mack, a cura di Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Thorn: The Complete Proto-BONE Strips 1982–1986, and Other Early Drawings, di Jeff Smith (Cartoon Books)
Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (comic book)
- The Complete Web of Horror, a cura di Dana Marie Andra (Fantagraphics)
- David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, di Frank Miller e David Mazzucchelli, a cura di Scott Dunbier (IDW Publishing)
- DC Comics Style Guide (Standards Manual)
- The Farewell Song of Marcel LaBrume, di Attilio Micheluzzi, a cura di Gary Groth e Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)
- Wally Wood from Witzend: Complete Collection, commento di J. David Spurlock (Vanguard)
- X-Men: The Manga Remastered 1, a cura di Glenn Greenberg e altri (VIZ Media)
Migliore scrittore/scrittrice
- Tom King, Archie: The Decision (Archie); Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse); Jenny Sparks, The Penguin, Wonder Woman (DC Comics)
- Ram V, Rare Flavours (BOOM! Studios); Dawnrunner (Dark Horse); The One Hand (Image Comics); Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! (Image Comics Skybound)
- Kelly Thompson, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey (DC Comics); Scarlett (Image Comics Skybound); Venom War: It’s Jeff 1 (Marvel Comics)
- James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Blue Book, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos (Dark Horse); Spectregraph (DSTLRY); The Department of Truth, The Deviant, WORLDTR33 (Image Comics)
- Gene Luen Yang, Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)
Migliore autore unico/autrice unica
- Charles Burns, Kommix (Fantagraphics); Final Cut (Pantheon); Unwholesome Love (co-pubblicato con Partners & Son)
- Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two (Fantagraphics)
- Jon Macy, Djuna (Street Noise Books)
- Paco Roca, Return to Eden (Fantagraphics)
- Olivier Schrauwen, Sunday (Fantagraphics)
- Maria Sweeney, Brittle Joints (Street Noise Books)
Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o team di matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice
- Filipe Andrade, Rare Flavours (BOOM! Studios)
- Nick Dragotta, Absolute Batman (DC Comics)
- Bilquis Evely, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse)
- Manu Larcenet, The Road (Abrams ComicArts)
- Javier Rodriguez, Zatanna: Bring Down the House (DC Comics)
- LeUyen Pham, Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)
Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale
- Frederic Bremaud e Federico Bertolucci, Donald Duck: Vacation Parade (Fantagraphics)
- Leela Corman, Victory Parade (Pantheon)
- Benjamin Flao, The Hidden Life of Trees (Greystone)
- Merwan, Aster of Pan (Magnetic Press)
- Eduardo Risso, The Blood Brothers Mother (DSTLRY)
- Maria Sweeney, Brittle Joints (Street Noise Books)
Migliore copertinista
- Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder (DC Comics); Godzilla Skate or Die, TMNT Nightwatcher e altri (IDW Publishing)
- Evan Cagle, Dawnrunner (Dark Horse Comics), New Gods, Detective Comics (DC Comics)
- Bilquis Evely, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics)
- Tula Lotay, Helen of Wyndhorn 1, Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter 3, Dawnrunner 1, Barnstormers TPB (Dark Horse Comics); Somna e altri titoli (DSTLRY); The Horizon Experiment (Image Comics)
- Hayden Sherman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns, Superman, Ape-ril, Batman: The Brave and the Bold (DC Comics)
Migliore colorista
- Jordie Bellaire, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, The Nice House by the Sea (DC Comics); The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY); The Exorcism at 1600 Penn (IDW Publishing); W0rldtr33 (Image Comics); G.I. Joe, Duke (Image Comics Skybound)
- Matheus Lopes, Batman & Robin: Year One (DC Comics); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics)
- Justin Prokowich, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze (Titan Comics)
- Javier Rodriguez, Zatanna: Bring Down the House (DC Comics)
- Dave Stewart, Dawnrunner, Free Comic Book Day Comic 2024 [general], The Serpent in the Garden, Hellboy, Hellboy and the BPRD, Paranoid Gardens, Shaolin Cowboy Cruel to Be Kin Silent but Deadly Edition (Dark Horse Comics); Ultramega, Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! (Image Comics Skybound)
- Quentin Zuttion, All Princesses Die Before Dawn (Abrams ComicArts); Beauty Salon (Europe Comics)
Migliore letterista
- Becca Carey, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Plastic Man No More! (DC Comics); Radiant Black, Rogue Sun (Image Comics); When the Blood Has Dried, Murder Kingdom (Mad Cave Studios)
- Leela Corman, Victory Parade (Pantheon)
- Clayton Cowles, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); FML, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics); Absolute Batman, Batman, Batman & Robin: Year One, Birds of Prey, Jenny Sparks, Wonder Woman (DC Comics); Strange Academy, Venom (Marvel Comics)
- Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Book Two (Fantagraphics)
- Nate Powell, Fall Through (Abrams ComicArts); Lies My Teacher Told Me (New Press)
Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto
- The Beat, a cura di Heidi MacDonald e altri, https://www.comicsbeat.com
- ICv2: The Business of Pop Culture, a cura di Milton Griepp, icv2.com
- INKS, The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, a cura di Susan Kirtley (Ohio State University Press)
- SOLRAD: The Online Literary Magazine for Comics, a cura di Daniel Elkin, www.solrad.co (Fieldmouse Press)
- Zdarsky Comics News, a cura di Allison O’Toole (Chip Zdarsky)
Migliore libro sul fumetto
- American Comic Book Chronicles: 1945-49, di Keith Dallas, John Wells, Richard Arndt e Kurt Mitchell (TwoMorrows)
- Kate Carew: America’s First Great Woman Cartoonist, di Eddie Campbell con Christine Chambers (Fantagraphics)
- Q&A, di Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Reading Love and Rockets, di Marc Sobel (Fantagraphics)
- Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund, di Caitlin McGurk (Fantagraphics)
- Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History, a cura di Daniel Kothen Schulte con testi di David Gerstein e J. B. Kaufman (TASCHEN)
Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto
- Comics and Modernism: History, Form, and Culture, a cura di Jonathan Najarian (University Press of Mississippi)
- Drawing (in) the Feminine: Bande Dessinée and Women, a cura di Margaret C. Flinn (Ohio State University Press)
- From Gum Wrappers to Richie Rich: The Materiality of Cheap Comics, di Neale Barnholden (University Press of Mississippi)
- Petrochemical Fantasies: The Art and Energy of American Comics, di Daniel Worden (Ohio State University Press)
- Singular Sensations: A Cultural History of One-Panel Comics in the United States, di Michelle Ann Abate (Rutgers University Press)
Migliore design
- Bill Ward: The Fantagraphics Studio Edition, design di Kayla E. (Fantagraphics)
- Brian Bolland: Batman The Killing Joke and Other Stories & Art, Gallery Edition, design di Josh Beatman (Graphitti Designs)
- David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, design di Chip Kidd (IDW Publishing)
- One Bite at a Time, design di Ryan Claytor (Elephant Eater Comics)
- Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Color Hardcover Box Set, design di Patrick Crotty (Oni Press)
- Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History, design di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)
Migliore webcomic
- The Accidental Undergrad, di Christian Giroux, https://solrad.co/tag/the-accidental-undergrad (Fieldmouse Press)
- Life After Life, di Joshua Barkman, https://falseknees.com/comics/24ink1.html (False Knees)
- Motherlover, di Lindsay Ishihiro, https://motherlovercomic.com (Iron Circus)
- Practical Defence Against Piracy, di Tony Cliff, https://www.delilahdirk.com/dd4/dd4-p188.html
- Rigsby WI, di S. E. Case, https://rigsbywi.com (Iron Circus)
Migliore fumetto digitale
- The Beauty Salon, basato sulla novella di Mario Bellatin, adattato da Quentin Zuttion; tradotto da M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)
- Beyond the Sea, di Anaïs Flogny; tradotto da Dan Christensen (Europe Comics)
- Gonzo: Fear and Loathing in America, di Morgan Navarro; tradotto da Tom Imber (Europe Comics)
- My Journey to Her, di Yuna Hirasawa (Kodansha)
- The Spider and the Ivy, di Grégoire Carle; tradotto da M. B. Valente (Europe Comics)