I vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2025

Venerdì 25 luglio, durante il San Diego Comic-Con si è tenuta la cerimonia di assegnazione degli Eisner Awards 2025, considerati gli Oscar del fumetto mondiale. Tra le notizie liete per l’Italia, la vittoria Giulio Macaione per il suo lavoro sulla storia breve Spaces, scritta da Phil Jimenez e pubblicata su DC Pride 2024 1. La casa editrice più premiata dell’anno è stata DC Comics con 5 awards, seguita da Fantagraphics, First Second e IDW Publishing (4 statuette). L’autore più premiato è stato invece Gene Luen Yang, con tre premi, tra cui quello per il miglior scrittore per Lunar New Year Love Story (in Italia tradotto da Tunué come Un anno per amarti).

Ecco tutti i vincitori:

Migliore storia breve

“Anything Sinister,” di Ross Murray, in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)

“Day 1703”, di Chris Ware, in Smoke Signal 43 (Desert Island)

“Pig”, di Stacy Gougoulis, in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)

“Spaces” di Phil Jimenez e Giulio Macaione, in DC Pride 2024 1 (DC)

“Water I’ve Loved: Moving Day”, di Pam Wye, in MUTHA magazine

“You Cannot Live on Bread Alone”, di Kayla E., in NOW 13 (Fantagraphics)

Migliore numero unico / One Shot

Abortion Pill Zine: A Community Guide to Misoprostol and Mifepristone, di Isabella Rotman, Marnie Galloway e Sage Coffey (Silver Sprocket)

Ice Cream Man 39: “”Decompression in a Wreck, Part One”, di W. Maxwell Prince e Martin Morazzo (Image Comics)

PeePee PooPoo 1, di Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)

Sunflowers, di Keezy Young (Silver Sprocket)

Unwholesome Love, di Charles Burns (co-pubblicato con Partners and Son)

The War on Gaza, di Joe Sacco (Fantagraphics)

Migliore serie regolare

The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image Comics)

Detective Comics, di Ram V, Tom Taylor, Riccardo Federici, Stefano Raffaele, Javier Fernandez, Christian Duce, March e Mikel Janín (DC Comics)

Fantastic Four, di Ryan North, Carlos Gomez, Ivan Fiorelli e altri (Marvel Comics)

Santos Sisters, di Greg & Fake, Graham Smith, Dave Landsberger e Marc Koprinarov (Floating World)

Ultimate Spider-Man, di Jonathan Hickman e Marco Checchetto (Marvel Comics)

Wonder Woman, di Tom King e Daniel Sampere (DC Comics)

Migliore serie limitata

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern, di Tim Sheridan e Cian Tormey (DC Comics)

Animal Pound, di Tom King e Peter Gross (BOOM! Studios)

The Deviant, di James Tynion IV e Joshua Hixson (Image Comics)

Helen of Wyndhorn, di Tom King e Bilquis Evely (Dark Horse)

Rare Flavours, di Ram V e Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)

Zatanna: Bring Down the House, di Mariko Tamaki e Javier Rodriguez (DC Comics)

Migliore nuova serie

Absolute Batman, di Scott Snyder e Nick Dragotta (DC Comics)

Absolute Wonder Woman, di Kelly Thompson e Hayden Sherman (DC Comics)

Minor Arcana, di Jeff Lemire (BOOM! Studios)

The Pedestrian, di Joey Esposito e Sean Von Gorman (Magma Comix)

The Power Fantasy, di Kieron Gillen e Caspar Wijngaard (Image Comics)

Uncanny Valley, di Tony Fleecs e Dave Wachter (BOOM! Studios)

Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia

Bog Myrtle, di Sid Sharp (Annick Press)

Club Microbe, di Elise Gravel, translated by Montana Kane (Drawn & Quarterly)

Hilda and Twig Hide from the Rain, di Luke Pearson (Flying Eye)

Night Stories, di Liniers (Astra Books)

Poetry Comics, di Grant Snider (Chronicle Books)

Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi

How It All Ends, di Emma Hunsinger (Greenwillow/HarperCollins Early Readers)

Next Stop, di Debbie Fong (Random House Graphic/Random House Children’s Books)

Plain Jane and the Mermaid, di Vera Brosgol (First Second/Macmillan)

Weirdo, di Tony Weaver Jr. e Jes & Cin Wibowo (First Second/Macmillan)

Young Hag and the Witches’ Quest, di Isabel Greenberg (Abrams Fanfare)

Migliore pubblicazione per adolescenti

Ash’s Cabin, di Jen Wang (First Second/Macmillan)

Big Jim and the White Boy, di David F. Walker e Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Graphic)

The Deep Dark, di Molly Knox Ostertag (Scholastic)

The Gulf, di Adam de Souza (Tundra)

Lunar New Year Love Story, di Gene Luen Yang e LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

Out of Left Field, di Jonah Newman (Andrews McMeel)

Migliore pubblicazione umoristica

Adulthood is a Gift!, di Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

Forces of Nature, di Edward Steed (Drawn & Quarterly)

Kids Are Still Weird: And More Observations from Parenthood, di Jeffrey Brown (NBM)

A Pillbug Story, di Allison Conway (Black Panel Press)

Processing: 100 Comics That Got Me Through It, di Tara Booth (Drawn & Quarterly)

Miglior antologia

EC Cruel Universe, a cura di Sierra Hahn e Matt Dryer (Oni Press)

Godzilla’s 70th Anniversary, a cura di Jake Williams e altri (IDW)

Now: The New Comics Anthology 13, a cura di Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Peep 1, a cura di Sammy Harkham e Steve Weissman (Brain Dead/Kyle Ng)

So Buttons 14: “Life and Death”, di Jonathan Baylis e autori vari (So Buttons Comix)

Migliore opera di non-fiction

Djuna, di Jon Macy (Street Noise Books)

The Heart That Fed: A Father, a Son, e the Long Shadow of War, di Carl Sciacchitano (Gallery 13/S&S)

The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of C. S. Lewis & J. R. R. Tolkien, di John Hendrix (Abrams Fanfare)

The Puerto Rican War: A Graphic History, di John Vasquez Mejias (Union Square)

Suffrage Song: The Haunted History of Gender, Race, and Voting Rights in the U.S., di Caitlin Cass (Fantagraphics)

Migliore biografia a fumetti

Degrees of Separation: A Decade North of 60, di Alison McCreesh (Conundrum)

Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir, di Tessa Hulls (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

The Field, di David Lapp (Conundrum)

I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together: A Memoir, di Maurice Vellekoop (Pantheon)

Something, Not Nothing: A Story of Grief and Love, di Sarah Leavitt (Arsenal Pulp Press)

Migliore graphic novel (inedito)

Final Cut, di Charles Burns (Pantheon)

Lunar New Year Love Story, di Gene Luen Yang e LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two, di Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

Sunday, di Olivier Schrauwen (Fantagraphics)

Victory Parade, di Leela Corman (Pantheon)

Migliore graphic novel (riedizione)

Breaking the Chain: The Guard Dog Story, di Patrick McDonnell (Abrams ComicArts)

Lackadaisy 1-2, di Tracy J. Butler (Iron Circus)

The One Hand and The Six Fingers, di Ram V, Dan Watters, Laurence Campbell e Sumit Kumar (Image Comics)

Rescue Party: A Graphic Anthology of COVID Lockdown, a cura di Gabe Fowler (Pantheon)

Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience, di Kelly Goto e Sam Goto (Chin Music Press)

UM Volume One, di buttercup (Radiator Comics)

Migliore adattamento da un altro medium

Thomas Piketty’s Capital & Ideology: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, di Clare Alot e Benjamin Adam (Abrams ComicArts)

The Hidden Life of Trees, di Peter Wohlleben, adattato da Benjamin Flao e Fred Bernard (Greystone)

The Road, di Cormac McCarthy, adattato da Manu Larcenet (Abrams)

Winnie-the-Pooh, di A. A. Milne, adattato da Travis Dandro (Drawn & Quarterly)

The Worst Journey in the World, Volume 1: Making Our Easting Down, di Apsley Cherry-Garrard, adattato da Sarah Airriess (Iron Circus)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali

All Princesses Die Before Dawn, di Quentin Zuttion (Abrams ComicArts)

The Jellyfish, di Boum; tradotto da Robin Lang e Helge Dascher (Pow Pow Press)

Mothballs, di Sole Otero; tradotto da Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Return to Eden, di Paco Roca; tradotto da Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Sunday, di Olivier Schrauwen (Fantagraphics)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)

Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow, di Asao Takamori e Tetsuya Chiba, tradotto da Asa Yonola (Kodansha)

Hereditary Triangle, di Fumiya Hayashi, tradotto da Alethea e Athena Nibley (Yen Press)

Kagurabachi 1, di Takeru Hokazono, tradotto da Camellia Nieh (VIZ Media)

Last Quarter 1, di Ai Yazawa, tradotto da Max Greenway (VIZ Media)

Search and Destroy 1, di Atsushi Kaneko, basato sull’opera di Osamu Tezuka; tradotto da Ben Applegate (Fantagraphics)

Tokyo These Days 1-3, di Taiyo Matsumoto, tradotto da Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (strisce)

All In Line, di Saul Steinberg (New York Review Books)

Frank Johnson, Secret Pioneer of American Comics 1, a cura di Chris Byrne e Keith Mayerson (Fantagraphics)

Stan Mack’s Real-Life Funnies: The Collected Conceits, Delusions, and Hijinks of New Yorkers from 1974 to 1995, di Stan Mack, a cura di Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)

Thorn: The Complete Proto-BONE Strips 1982–1986, and Other Early Drawings, di Jeff Smith (Cartoon Books)

Migliore riproposta di vecchie opere (comic book)

The Complete Web of Horror, a cura di Dana Marie Andra (Fantagraphics)

David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, di Frank Miller e David Mazzucchelli, a cura di Scott Dunbier (IDW Publishing)

DC Comics Style Guide (Standards Manual)

The Farewell Song of Marcel LaBrume, di Attilio Micheluzzi, a cura di Gary Groth e Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics)

Wally Wood from Witzend: Complete Collection, commento di J. David Spurlock (Vanguard)

X-Men: The Manga Remastered 1, a cura di Glenn Greenberg e altri (VIZ Media)

Migliore scrittore/scrittrice

Tom King, Archie: The Decision (Archie); Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse); Jenny Sparks, The Penguin, Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

Ram V, Rare Flavours (BOOM! Studios); Dawnrunner (Dark Horse); The One Hand (Image Comics); Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! (Image Comics Skybound)

Kelly Thompson, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey (DC Comics); Scarlett (Image Comics Skybound); Venom War: It’s Jeff 1 (Marvel Comics)

James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Blue Book, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos (Dark Horse); Spectregraph (DSTLRY); The Department of Truth, The Deviant, WORLDTR33 (Image Comics)

Gene Luen Yang, Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)

Migliore autore unico/autrice unica

Charles Burns, Kommix (Fantagraphics); Final Cut (Pantheon); Unwholesome Love (co-pubblicato con Partners & Son)

Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two (Fantagraphics)

Jon Macy, Djuna (Street Noise Books)

Paco Roca, Return to Eden (Fantagraphics)

Olivier Schrauwen, Sunday (Fantagraphics)

Maria Sweeney, Brittle Joints (Street Noise Books)

Migliore matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice o team di matitista e inchiostratore/inchiostratrice

Filipe Andrade, Rare Flavours (BOOM! Studios)

Nick Dragotta, Absolute Batman (DC Comics)

Bilquis Evely, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse)

Manu Larcenet, The Road (Abrams ComicArts)

Javier Rodriguez, Zatanna: Bring Down the House (DC Comics)

LeUyen Pham, Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)

Migliore pittore o pittrice/artista multimediale

Frederic Bremaud e Federico Bertolucci, Donald Duck: Vacation Parade (Fantagraphics)

Leela Corman, Victory Parade (Pantheon)

Benjamin Flao, The Hidden Life of Trees (Greystone)

Merwan, Aster of Pan (Magnetic Press)

Eduardo Risso, The Blood Brothers Mother (DSTLRY)

Maria Sweeney, Brittle Joints (Street Noise Books)

Migliore copertinista

Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder (DC Comics); Godzilla Skate or Die, TMNT Nightwatcher e altri (IDW Publishing)

Evan Cagle, Dawnrunner (Dark Horse Comics), New Gods, Detective Comics (DC Comics)

Bilquis Evely, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics)

Tula Lotay, Helen of Wyndhorn 1, Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter 3, Dawnrunner 1, Barnstormers TPB (Dark Horse Comics); Somna e altri titoli (DSTLRY); The Horizon Experiment (Image Comics)

Hayden Sherman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns, Superman, Ape-ril, Batman: The Brave and the Bold (DC Comics)

Migliore colorista

Jordie Bellaire, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, The Nice House by the Sea (DC Comics); The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY); The Exorcism at 1600 Penn (IDW Publishing); W0rldtr33 (Image Comics); G.I. Joe, Duke (Image Comics Skybound)

Matheus Lopes, Batman & Robin: Year One (DC Comics); Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics)

Justin Prokowich, Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze (Titan Comics)

Javier Rodriguez, Zatanna: Bring Down the House (DC Comics)

Dave Stewart, Dawnrunner, Free Comic Book Day Comic 2024 [general], The Serpent in the Garden, Hellboy, Hellboy and the BPRD, Paranoid Gardens, Shaolin Cowboy Cruel to Be Kin Silent but Deadly Edition (Dark Horse Comics); Ultramega, Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! (Image Comics Skybound)

Quentin Zuttion, All Princesses Die Before Dawn (Abrams ComicArts); Beauty Salon (Europe Comics)

Migliore letterista

Becca Carey, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Plastic Man No More! (DC Comics); Radiant Black, Rogue Sun (Image Comics); When the Blood Has Dried, Murder Kingdom (Mad Cave Studios)

Leela Corman, Victory Parade (Pantheon)

Clayton Cowles, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); FML, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse Comics); Absolute Batman, Batman, Batman & Robin: Year One, Birds of Prey, Jenny Sparks, Wonder Woman (DC Comics); Strange Academy, Venom (Marvel Comics)

Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Book Two (Fantagraphics)

Nate Powell, Fall Through (Abrams ComicArts); Lies My Teacher Told Me (New Press)

Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto

The Beat, a cura di Heidi MacDonald e altri, https://www.comicsbeat.com

ICv2: The Business of Pop Culture, a cura di Milton Griepp, icv2.com

INKS, The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, a cura di Susan Kirtley (Ohio State University Press)

SOLRAD: The Online Literary Magazine for Comics, a cura di Daniel Elkin, www.solrad.co (Fieldmouse Press)

Zdarsky Comics News, a cura di Allison O’Toole (Chip Zdarsky)

Migliore libro sul fumetto

American Comic Book Chronicles: 1945-49, di Keith Dallas, John Wells, Richard Arndt e Kurt Mitchell (TwoMorrows)

Kate Carew: America’s First Great Woman Cartoonist, di Eddie Campbell con Christine Chambers (Fantagraphics)

Q&A, di Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)

Reading Love and Rockets, di Marc Sobel (Fantagraphics)

Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund, di Caitlin McGurk (Fantagraphics)

Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History, a cura di Daniel Kothen Schulte con testi di David Gerstein e J. B. Kaufman (TASCHEN)

Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto

Comics and Modernism: History, Form, and Culture, a cura di Jonathan Najarian (University Press of Mississippi)

Drawing (in) the Feminine: Bande Dessinée and Women, a cura di Margaret C. Flinn (Ohio State University Press)

From Gum Wrappers to Richie Rich: The Materiality of Cheap Comics, di Neale Barnholden (University Press of Mississippi)

Petrochemical Fantasies: The Art and Energy of American Comics, di Daniel Worden (Ohio State University Press)

Singular Sensations: A Cultural History of One-Panel Comics in the United States, di Michelle Ann Abate (Rutgers University Press)

Migliore design

Bill Ward: The Fantagraphics Studio Edition, design di Kayla E. (Fantagraphics)

Brian Bolland: Batman The Killing Joke and Other Stories & Art, Gallery Edition, design di Josh Beatman (Graphitti Designs)

David Mazzucchelli’s Batman Year One Artist’s Edition, design di Chip Kidd (IDW Publishing)

One Bite at a Time, design di Ryan Claytor (Elephant Eater Comics)

Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Color Hardcover Box Set, design di Patrick Crotty (Oni Press)

Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History, design di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)

Migliore webcomic

The Accidental Undergrad, di Christian Giroux, https://solrad.co/tag/the-accidental-undergrad (Fieldmouse Press)

Life After Life, di Joshua Barkman, https://falseknees.com/comics/24ink1.html (False Knees)

Motherlover, di Lindsay Ishihiro, https://motherlovercomic.com (Iron Circus)

Practical Defence Against Piracy, di Tony Cliff, https://www.delilahdirk.com/dd4/dd4-p188.html

Rigsby WI, di S. E. Case, https://rigsbywi.com (Iron Circus)

Migliore fumetto digitale