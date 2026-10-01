Crunchyroll: nuovi anime annunciati per l’autunno 2026

1 Ottobre 2026
di
Tra le nuove serie annunciate anche From Far Away, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, Horror Collector, e altre.
Crunchyroll

La stagione anime di Crunchyroll per l’autunno 2026 si fa calda con nuove serie molto attese, come Il Monologo della Speziale Stagione 3, Black Clover Stagione 2, Firefly Wedding, Overgeared, PSYREN, The Vermillion Mask, e tante altre!

Inoltre, 10 nuovi titoli sono appena stati aggiunti alla lineup autunnale, incluso il romance fantasy From Far Away, le stravaganti indagini di Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, e le leggende metropolitane di HORROR COLLECTOR.

Ecco i nuovi titoli:

  • A Certain Dark Item
  • Dandivine
  • From Far Away
  • Full Clearing Another World Under a Goddess with Zero Believers
  • HORROR COLLECTOR
  • Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I’ll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest!
  • Super Psychic Policeman Chojo
  • The Cold Sato-san is Only Sweet to Me
  • TOUGEN ANKI: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc
Carlo Coratelli

Carlo Coratelli

Venezia, (1979). Nel 1999 inizia a collaborare con alcuni siti e riviste specializzate in fumetti e cinema (altra sua grande passione) tra le quali sono da citare Altrimondi e Cut-Up. Nel 2000 inizia a scrivere per Comicus.it per il quale cura per una decina di anni la rubrica Movie Comics. Nello stesso periodo conosce Davide Zamberlan con cui crea la striscia umoristica "ESU", pubblicata su Cartaigienicaweb e Cronaca di Topolinia. Dopo la chiusura della strip, crea nel 2009 "Frank Carter - Avventure di una spia per caso", disegnata da Fortunato Latella. Appassionato di supereroi (l'Uomo Ragno soprattutto) e strisce sindacate americane (Dick Tracy e Alley Oop su tutte), vive a Bologna dal 2006.

Leggi altro su:

Commenta:

Your email address will not be published.

Social Network

Resta aggiornato

TUTTE LE NEWS

Articoli simili

Ultimi articoli