Crunchyroll: nuovi anime annunciati per l’autunno 2026

La stagione anime di Crunchyroll per l’autunno 2026 si fa calda con nuove serie molto attese, come Il Monologo della Speziale Stagione 3, Black Clover Stagione 2, Firefly Wedding, Overgeared, PSYREN, The Vermillion Mask, e tante altre!

Inoltre, 10 nuovi titoli sono appena stati aggiunti alla lineup autunnale, incluso il romance fantasy From Far Away, le stravaganti indagini di Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, e le leggende metropolitane di HORROR COLLECTOR.

Ecco i nuovi titoli: