Le candidature per gli Eisner Award 2020

5 Giugno 2020
di
Sono stati annunciati i candidati all'edizione 2020 degli Eisner Awards, che si terranno nonostante la cancellazione del San Diego Comic-Con.
Eisner award

Nonostante l’edizione 2020 del San Diego Comic-Con sia stata annullata per la ben nota situazione derivata dall’epidemia di Covid-19, l’assegnazione degli Eisner Award, uno dei premi fumettistici più noti e importanti al mondo, avverrà comunque. Il premio riguarda le pubblicazioni statunitensi edite nel 2019. Da segnalare la buona presenza di autori italiani tra le nomination: Marco Checchetto per di Daredevil, Werther Dell’Edera per Something Is Killing the Children, Giuseppe Camuncoli e Daniele Orlandini per Undiscovered Country, Francesco Francavilla come miglior copertinista, senza considerare la candidatura di The Complete Crepax come miglior progetto di ristampe.

Miglior racconto breve

Miglior numero singolo/One-Shot

  • Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation, di Peter e Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)
  • The Freak, di Matt Lesniewski (AdHouse)
  • Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
  • Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, di Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) [Recensione de: La mia cosa preferita sono i mostri]
  • Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)

Miglior serie regolare

  • Bitter Root, di David Walker, Chuck Brown, e Sanford Greene (Image)
  • Criminal, di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)
  • Crowded, di Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, e Ted Brandt (Image)
  • Daredevil, di Chip Zdarsky e Marco Checchetto (Marvel) [Recensione del Daredevil di Zdarsky e Checchetto]
  • The Dreaming, di Simon Spurrier, Bilquis Evely et al. (DC)
  • Immortal Hulk, di Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, e Ruy José et al. (Marvel)

Miglior miniserie

  • Ascender, di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen (Image) [Recensione di Ascender]
  • Ghost Tree, di Bobby Curnow e Simon Gane (IDW)
  • Little Bird di Darcy Van Poelgeest e Ian Bertram (Image)
  • Naomi di Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, e Jamal Campbell (DC) [La nostra recensione]
  • Sentient, di Jeff Lemire e Gabriel Walta (TKO) [Ne abbiamo parlato qui]

Miglior nuova serie

  • Doctor Doom, di Christopher Cantwell e Salvador Larocca (Marvel)
  • Invisible Kingdom, di G. Willow Wilson e Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
  • Once & Future, di Kieron Gillen e Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)
  • Something Is Killing the Children, di James Tynion IV e Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios) [Qui scrivemmo del primo albo]
  • Undiscovered Country, di Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli, e Daniele Orlandini (Image)

Miglior pubblicazione per l’infanzia

  • Comics: Easy as ABC, di Ivan Brunetti (TOON)
  • Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, di John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)
  • The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! di Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)
  • A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, di Frank Viva (TOON)
  • ¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market, di Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
  • Who Wet My Pants? di Bob Shea e Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)

Miglior pubblicazione per bambini

  • Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, di Marguerite Abouet e Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)
  • Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, di Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
  • Guts, di Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)
  • New Kid, di Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)
  • This Was Our Pact, di Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)
  • The Wolf in Underpants, di Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, e Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)

Miglior pubblicazione per adolescenti

  • Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, di Mariko Tamaki e Steve Pugh (DC)
  • Hot Comb, di Ebony Flowers (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Kiss Number 8, di Colleen AF Venable e Ellen T. Crenshaw (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, di Mariko Tamaki e Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Penny Nichols, di MK Reed, Greg Means, e Matt Wiegle (Top Shelf)

Miglior pubblicazione umoristica

  • Anatomy of Authors, di Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)
  • Death Wins a Goldfish, di Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)
  • Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
  • Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)
  • The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, di Kousuke Oono, translation di Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)
  • Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, di David Malki (Wondermark)

Miglior antologia

  • ABC of Typography, di David Rault (SelfMade Hero)
  • Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, edited di David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)
  • Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, e Survival, edited di Diane Noomin (Abrams)
  • Kramer’s Ergot #10, edited di Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)
  • The Nib #2–4, edited di Matt Bors (Nib)

Miglior opera ispirata a fatti reali

  • Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, di Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)
  • Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly) [La nostra recensione de Le malerbe]
  • Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, di Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Moonbound: Apollo 11 e the Dream of Spaceflight, di Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)
  • My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2 (sequel to My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness), di Nagata Kabi, translation di Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)
  • They Called Us Enemy, di George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, e Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)

Miglior graphic novel – Novità

  • Are You Listening? di Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)
  • Bezimena, di Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)
  • BTTM FDRS, di Ezra Claytan Daniels e Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)
  • Life on the Moon, di Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)
  • New World, di David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)
  • Reincarnation Stories, di Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)

Miglior graphic novel – Ristampa

  • Bad Weekend di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)
  • Clyde Fans, di Seth (Drawn & Quarterly) [La nostra recensione]
  • Cover, vol. 1, di Brian Michael Bendis e David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)
  • Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, di Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • LaGuardia, di Nnedi Okorafor e Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
  • Rusty Brown, di Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Miglior adattamento

  • Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, e the Strangest Movie Never Made, di Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, e Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)
  • The Giver, di Lois Lowry e P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, di Margaret Atwood, adapted di Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)
  • HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adapted di Gou Tanabe, translation di Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)
  • The Seventh Voyage, di Stanislaw Lem, adapted di Jon Muth, translation di Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)
  • Snow, Glass, Apples, di Neil Gaiman e Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)

Miglior edizione di opere internazionali

  • Diabolical Summer, di Thierry Smolderen e Alexandre Clerisse, translation di Edward Gauvin (IDW)
  • Gramercy Park, di Timothée de Fombelle e Christian Cailleaux, translation di Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)
  • The House, di Paco Roca, translation di Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
  • Maggy Garrisson, di Lewis Trondheim e Stéphane Oiry, translation di Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)
  • Stay, di Lewis Trondheim e Hubert Chevillard, translation di Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)
  • Wrath of Fantômas, di Olivier Bouquet e Julie Rocheleau, translation di Edward Gauvin (Titan)

Miglior edizione di opere internazionali – Asia

  • BEASTARS, di Paru Itagaki, translation di Tomo Kimura (VIZ Media) [La nostra recensione del primo volume italiano]
  • Cats of the Louvre, di Taiyo Matsumoto, translation di Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
  • Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition, di CLAMP, translation di Melissa Tanaka (Kodansha)
  • The Poe Clan, di Moto Hagio, translation di Rachel Thorn (Fantagraphics)
  • Witch Hat Atelier, di Kamome Shirahama, translation di Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)

Miglior progetto di ristampe – Strisce

  • Cham: The Best Comic Strips e Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, di Harold Gray, edited di Peter Maresca e Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)
  • The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, edited di R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)
  • Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, edited di Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)
  • Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, di Violet e Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)
  • Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, di Walt Kelly, edited di Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Miglior progetto di ristampe – Comic Books

  • Alay-Oop, di William Gropper (New York Review Comics)
  • The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, edited di Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
  • Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, edited di John Morrow (TwoMorrows)
  • Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, di J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams, e others (Dark Horse Books)
  • Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, di Stan Sakai, edited di Scott Dunbier (IDW)
  • That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, di Shinichi Abe, translation di Ryan Holmberg, edited di Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)

Miglior scrittore

  • Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)
  • MK Reed e Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)
  • Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)
  • Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)
  • G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)
  • Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals) [La nostra recensione di Spider-Man: Life Story]

Miglior autore unico

  • Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)
  • Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)
  • Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)
  • Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)
  • Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior disegnatore/inchiostratore

  • Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)
  • Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)
  • Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)
  • Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)
  • Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)
  • Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior artista digitale

  • Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)
  • Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)
  • David Mack, Cover (DC)
  • Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)
  • Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)
  • Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Miglior copertinista

  • Jen Bartel, Blackbird  (Image Comics)
  • Francesco Francavilla, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)
  • David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)
  • Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)
  • Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)
  • Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Miglior colorista

  • Lorena Alvarez, Hicotea (Nobrow)
  • Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest, Outpost Zero (Image)
  • Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman White Knight Presents Von Freeze (DC); Little Bird, November (Image)
  • Molly Mendoza, Skip (Nobrow)
  • Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy e the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)

Miglior letterista

  • Deron Bennett, Batgirl, Green Arrow, Justice League, Martian Manhunter (DC); Canto (IDW); Assassin Nation, Excellence (Skybound/Image); To Drink e To Eat, vol. 1 (Lion Forge); Resonant (Vault)
  • Jim Campbell, Black Badge, Coda (BOOM Studios); Giant Days, Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship (BOOM Box!); Rocko’s Modern Afterlife  (KaBOOM!); At the End of Your Tether (Lion Forge); Blade Runner 2019 (Titan); Mall, The Plot, Wasted Space (Vault)
  • Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman e the Outsiders, Heroes in Crisis, Superman: Up in the Sky, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Bitter Root, Pretty Deadly, Moonstruck, Redlands, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Reaver  (Skybound/Image); Daredevil, Ghost-Spider, Silver Surfer Black, Superior Spider-Man, Venom (Marvel)
  • Emilie Plateau, Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin (Europe Comics)
  • Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
  • Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior pubblicazione periodica sul fumetto

  • Comic Riffs blog, di Michael Cavna, www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/comics/
  • The Comics Journal, edited di Gary Groth, RJ Casey, e Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
  • Hogan’s Alley, edited di Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)
  • Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, edited di Qiana Whitted (Ohio State University Press)
  • LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life, edited di Ronald Wimberly e Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)
  • Women Write About Comics, edited di Nola Pfau e Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com

Miglior saggio

  • The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts e the Art of Patrick McDonnell (Abrams)
  • The Book of Weirdo, di Jon B. Cooke (Last Gasp)
  • Grunt: The Art e Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (Dark Horse)
  • Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture, di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
  • Making Comics, di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny, di Paul Tumey (Library of American Comics/IDW)

Miglior saggio in ambito scolastico accademico

  • The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, e Comics Form, di Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)
  • The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, e Secrets, di Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)
  • EC Comics: Race, Shock, e Social Protest, di Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)
  • The Peanuts Papers: Writers e Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, e the Meaning of Life, edited di Andrew Blauner (Library of America)
  • Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, di Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)
  • Women’s Manga in Asia e Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures e Identities, edited di Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)

Miglior progetto grafico

  • Grunt: The Art e Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe, designed di Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)
  • Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, designed di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)
  • Logo a Gogo, designed di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
  • Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, designed di Paul Kopple e Alex Bruce (Beehive Books)
  • Making Comics, designed di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Rusty Brown, designed di Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Miglior fumetto digitale

  • Afterlift, di Chip Zdarsky e Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)
  • Black Water Lilies, di Michel Bussi, adapted di Frédéric Duval e Didier Cassegrain, translated di Edward Gauvin (Europe Comics)
  • Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin, di Tania de Montaigne, adapted di Emilie Plateau, translated di Montana Kane (Europe Comics)
  • Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey, di Ingrid Chabbert e Léa Mazé, translated di Jenny Aufiery (Europe Comics)
  • Mare Internum, di Der-shing Helmer (comiXology; gumroad.com/l/MIPDF)
  • Tales from Behind the Window, di Edanur Kuntman, translated di Cem Ulgen (Europe Comics)

Miglior Webcomic

Fonte: www.comic-con.org/awards/2020-eisner-awards-nominations

Ettore Gabrielli

Ettore Gabrielli

Classe 1977, toscano, programmatore. Impara a leggere sugli Alan Ford del padre, una delle poche cose per cui si sente debitore veramente. Vorace lettore da sempre, i fumetti sono stati il mezzo per imparare e per conoscere persone e per questo sarò loro sempre grato. Nel 2002 fonda Lo Spazio Bianco, magazine dedicato al fumetto tra i più longevi e seguiti in Italia di cui è tuttora direttore editoriale. Nel 2021 ha fatto parte della giuria dei Lucca Comics Awards.

Leggi altro su:

Commenta:

Your email address will not be published.

Social Network

TUTTE LE NEWS

Articoli simili

Ultimi articoli