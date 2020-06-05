Le candidature per gli Eisner Award 2020

Nonostante l’edizione 2020 del San Diego Comic-Con sia stata annullata per la ben nota situazione derivata dall’epidemia di Covid-19, l’assegnazione degli Eisner Award, uno dei premi fumettistici più noti e importanti al mondo, avverrà comunque. Il premio riguarda le pubblicazioni statunitensi edite nel 2019. Da segnalare la buona presenza di autori italiani tra le nomination: Marco Checchetto per di Daredevil, Werther Dell’Edera per Something Is Killing the Children, Giuseppe Camuncoli e Daniele Orlandini per Undiscovered Country, Francesco Francavilla come miglior copertinista, senza considerare la candidatura di The Complete Crepax come miglior progetto di ristampe.

Miglior racconto breve

“Hot Comb,” di Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)

“How to Draw a Horse,” di Emma Hunsinger, The New Yorker, https://www.newyorker.com/humor/daily-shouts/how-to-draw-a-horse

“The Menopause,” di Mira Jacob, The Believer, https://believermag.com/the-menopause/

“Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother?” di Miriam Libicki, The Nib, https://thenib.com/who-gets-called-an-unfit-mother/

“You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You,” di Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal, https://theoatmeal.com/comics/believe

Miglior numero singolo/One-Shot

Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation, di Peter e Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)

The Freak, di Matt Lesniewski (AdHouse)

Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)

Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, di Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) [Recensione de: La mia cosa preferita sono i mostri]

Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)

Miglior serie regolare

Bitter Root, di David Walker, Chuck Brown, e Sanford Greene (Image)

Criminal, di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)

Crowded, di Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, e Ted Brandt (Image)

Daredevil, di Chip Zdarsky e Marco Checchetto (Marvel) [Recensione del Daredevil di Zdarsky e Checchetto]

The Dreaming, di Simon Spurrier, Bilquis Evely et al. (DC)

Immortal Hulk, di Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, e Ruy José et al. (Marvel)

Miglior miniserie

Ascender, di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen (Image) [Recensione di Ascender]

Ghost Tree, di Bobby Curnow e Simon Gane (IDW)

Little Bird di Darcy Van Poelgeest e Ian Bertram (Image)

Naomi di Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, e Jamal Campbell (DC) [La nostra recensione]

Sentient, di Jeff Lemire e Gabriel Walta (TKO) [Ne abbiamo parlato qui]

Miglior nuova serie

Doctor Doom, di Christopher Cantwell e Salvador Larocca (Marvel)

Invisible Kingdom, di G. Willow Wilson e Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Once & Future, di Kieron Gillen e Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)

Something Is Killing the Children, di James Tynion IV e Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios) [Qui scrivemmo del primo albo]

Undiscovered Country, di Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli, e Daniele Orlandini (Image)

Miglior pubblicazione per l’infanzia

Comics: Easy as ABC, di Ivan Brunetti (TOON)

Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, di John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)

The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! di Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)

A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, di Frank Viva (TOON)

¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market, di Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Who Wet My Pants? di Bob Shea e Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)

Miglior pubblicazione per bambini

Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, di Marguerite Abouet e Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)

Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, di Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)

Guts, di Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)

New Kid, di Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)

This Was Our Pact, di Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)

The Wolf in Underpants, di Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, e Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)

Miglior pubblicazione per adolescenti

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, di Mariko Tamaki e Steve Pugh (DC)

Hot Comb, di Ebony Flowers (Drawn & Quarterly)

Kiss Number 8, di Colleen AF Venable e Ellen T. Crenshaw (First Second/Macmillan)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, di Mariko Tamaki e Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan)

Penny Nichols, di MK Reed, Greg Means, e Matt Wiegle (Top Shelf)

Miglior pubblicazione umoristica

Anatomy of Authors, di Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)

Death Wins a Goldfish, di Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)

Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)

Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)

The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, di Kousuke Oono, translation di Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)

Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, di David Malki (Wondermark)

Miglior antologia

ABC of Typography, di David Rault (SelfMade Hero)

Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, edited di David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)

Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, e Survival, edited di Diane Noomin (Abrams)

Kramer’s Ergot #10, edited di Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)

The Nib #2–4, edited di Matt Bors (Nib)

Miglior opera ispirata a fatti reali

Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, di Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)

Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly) [La nostra recensione de Le malerbe]

Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, di Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)

Moonbound: Apollo 11 e the Dream of Spaceflight, di Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)

My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2 (sequel to My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness), di Nagata Kabi, translation di Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)

They Called Us Enemy, di George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, e Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)

Miglior graphic novel – Novità

Are You Listening? di Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)

Bezimena, di Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)

BTTM FDRS, di Ezra Claytan Daniels e Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)

Life on the Moon, di Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)

New World, di David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)

Reincarnation Stories, di Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)

Miglior graphic novel – Ristampa

Bad Weekend di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)

Clyde Fans, di Seth (Drawn & Quarterly) [La nostra recensione]

Cover, vol. 1, di Brian Michael Bendis e David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)

Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, di Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)

LaGuardia, di Nnedi Okorafor e Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Rusty Brown, di Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Miglior adattamento

Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, e the Strangest Movie Never Made, di Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, e Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)

The Giver, di Lois Lowry e P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, di Margaret Atwood, adapted di Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)

HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adapted di Gou Tanabe, translation di Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)

The Seventh Voyage, di Stanislaw Lem, adapted di Jon Muth, translation di Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)

Snow, Glass, Apples, di Neil Gaiman e Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)

Miglior edizione di opere internazionali

Diabolical Summer, di Thierry Smolderen e Alexandre Clerisse, translation di Edward Gauvin (IDW)

Gramercy Park, di Timothée de Fombelle e Christian Cailleaux, translation di Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)

The House, di Paco Roca, translation di Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Maggy Garrisson, di Lewis Trondheim e Stéphane Oiry, translation di Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)

Stay, di Lewis Trondheim e Hubert Chevillard, translation di Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)

Wrath of Fantômas, di Olivier Bouquet e Julie Rocheleau, translation di Edward Gauvin (Titan)

Miglior edizione di opere internazionali – Asia

BEASTARS, di Paru Itagaki, translation di Tomo Kimura (VIZ Media) [La nostra recensione del primo volume italiano]

Cats of the Louvre, di Taiyo Matsumoto, translation di Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)

Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition, di CLAMP, translation di Melissa Tanaka (Kodansha)

The Poe Clan, di Moto Hagio, translation di Rachel Thorn (Fantagraphics)

Witch Hat Atelier, di Kamome Shirahama, translation di Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)

Miglior progetto di ristampe – Strisce

Cham: The Best Comic Strips e Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)

Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, di Harold Gray, edited di Peter Maresca e Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)

The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, edited di R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)

Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, edited di Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)

Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, di Violet e Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)

Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, di Walt Kelly, edited di Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Miglior progetto di ristampe – Comic Books

Alay-Oop, di William Gropper (New York Review Comics)

The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, edited di Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)

Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, edited di John Morrow (TwoMorrows)

Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, di J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams, e others (Dark Horse Books)

Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, di Stan Sakai, edited di Scott Dunbier (IDW)

That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, di Shinichi Abe, translation di Ryan Holmberg, edited di Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)

Miglior scrittore

Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)

MK Reed e Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)

Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)

Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)

G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)

Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals) [La nostra recensione di Spider-Man: Life Story]

Miglior autore unico

Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)

Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)

Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)

James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)

Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)

Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior disegnatore/inchiostratore

Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)

Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)

Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)

Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)

Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)

Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior artista digitale

Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)

Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)

David Mack, Cover (DC)

Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)

Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)

Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Miglior copertinista

Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image Comics)

Francesco Francavilla, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)

David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)

Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)

Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)

Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Miglior colorista

Lorena Alvarez, Hicotea (Nobrow)

Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest, Outpost Zero (Image)

Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman White Knight Presents Von Freeze (DC); Little Bird, November (Image)

Molly Mendoza, Skip (Nobrow)

Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy e the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)

Miglior letterista

Deron Bennett, Batgirl, Green Arrow, Justice League, Martian Manhunter (DC); Canto (IDW); Assassin Nation, Excellence (Skybound/Image); To Drink e To Eat, vol. 1 (Lion Forge); Resonant (Vault)

Jim Campbell, Black Badge, Coda (BOOM Studios); Giant Days, Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship (BOOM Box!); Rocko’s Modern Afterlife (KaBOOM!); At the End of Your Tether (Lion Forge); Blade Runner 2019 (Titan); Mall, The Plot, Wasted Space (Vault)

Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman e the Outsiders, Heroes in Crisis, Superman: Up in the Sky, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Bitter Root, Pretty Deadly, Moonstruck, Redlands, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Reaver (Skybound/Image); Daredevil, Ghost-Spider, Silver Surfer Black, Superior Spider-Man, Venom (Marvel)

Emilie Plateau, Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin (Europe Comics)

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)

Miglior pubblicazione periodica sul fumetto

Comic Riffs blog, di Michael Cavna, www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/comics/

The Comics Journal, edited di Gary Groth, RJ Casey, e Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)

Hogan’s Alley, edited di Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)

Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, edited di Qiana Whitted (Ohio State University Press)

LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life, edited di Ronald Wimberly e Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)

Women Write About Comics, edited di Nola Pfau e Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com

Miglior saggio

The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts e the Art of Patrick McDonnell (Abrams)

The Book of Weirdo, di Jon B. Cooke (Last Gasp)

Grunt: The Art e Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (Dark Horse)

Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture, di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)

Making Comics, di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny, di Paul Tumey (Library of American Comics/IDW)

Miglior saggio in ambito scolastico accademico

The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, e Comics Form, di Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)

The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, e Secrets, di Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)

EC Comics: Race, Shock, e Social Protest, di Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)

The Peanuts Papers: Writers e Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, e the Meaning of Life, edited di Andrew Blauner (Library of America)

Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, di Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)

Women’s Manga in Asia e Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures e Identities, edited di Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)

Miglior progetto grafico

Grunt: The Art e Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe, designed di Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)

Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, designed di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)

Logo a Gogo, designed di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)

Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, designed di Paul Kopple e Alex Bruce (Beehive Books)

Making Comics, designed di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Rusty Brown, designed di Chris Ware (Pantheon)

Miglior fumetto digitale

Afterlift, di Chip Zdarsky e Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)

Black Water Lilies, di Michel Bussi, adapted di Frédéric Duval e Didier Cassegrain, translated di Edward Gauvin (Europe Comics)

Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin, di Tania de Montaigne, adapted di Emilie Plateau, translated di Montana Kane (Europe Comics)

Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey, di Ingrid Chabbert e Léa Mazé, translated di Jenny Aufiery (Europe Comics)

Mare Internum, di Der-shing Helmer (comiXology; gumroad.com/l/MIPDF)

Tales from Behind the Window, di Edanur Kuntman, translated di Cem Ulgen (Europe Comics)

Miglior Webcomic

Cabramatta, di Matt Huynh, http://believermag.com/cabramatta/

Chuckwagon at the End of the World, di Erik Lundy, https://hollowlegcomics.tumblr.com/chuckwagon

The Eyes, di Javi de Castro, https://www.javidecastro.com/theeyes

Fried Rice Comic, di Erica Eng, https://friedricecomic.tumblr.com

reMIND, di Jason Brubaker, https://is.gd/T7rafM

Third Shift Society, di Meredith Moriarty, https://www.webtoons.com/en/supernatural/third-shift-society/list?title_no=1703

Fonte: www.comic-con.org/awards/2020-eisner-awards-nominations