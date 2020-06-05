Le candidature per gli Eisner Award 2020

Nonostante l’edizione 2020 del San Diego Comic-Con sia stata annullata per la ben nota situazione derivata dall’epidemia di Covid-19, l’assegnazione degli Eisner Award, uno dei premi fumettistici più noti e importanti al mondo, avverrà comunque. Il premio riguarda le pubblicazioni statunitensi edite nel 2019. Da segnalare la buona presenza di autori italiani tra le nomination: Marco Checchetto per di Daredevil, Werther Dell’Edera per Something Is Killing the Children, Giuseppe Camuncoli e Daniele Orlandini per Undiscovered Country, Francesco Francavilla come miglior copertinista, senza considerare la candidatura di The Complete Crepax come miglior progetto di ristampe.
Miglior racconto breve
- “Hot Comb,” di Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)
- “How to Draw a Horse,” di Emma Hunsinger, The New Yorker, https://www.newyorker.com/humor/daily-shouts/how-to-draw-a-horse
- “The Menopause,” di Mira Jacob, The Believer, https://believermag.com/the-menopause/
- “Who Gets Called an ‘Unfit’ Mother?” di Miriam Libicki, The Nib, https://thenib.com/who-gets-called-an-unfit-mother/
- “You’re Not Going to Believe What I’m About to Tell You,” di Matthew Inman, The Oatmeal, https://theoatmeal.com/comics/believe
Miglior numero singolo/One-Shot
- Coin-Op No. 8: Infatuation, di Peter e Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)
- The Freak, di Matt Lesniewski (AdHouse)
- Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
- Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, di Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) [Recensione de: La mia cosa preferita sono i mostri]
- Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)
Miglior serie regolare
- Bitter Root, di David Walker, Chuck Brown, e Sanford Greene (Image)
- Criminal, di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)
- Crowded, di Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, e Ted Brandt (Image)
- Daredevil, di Chip Zdarsky e Marco Checchetto (Marvel) [Recensione del Daredevil di Zdarsky e Checchetto]
- The Dreaming, di Simon Spurrier, Bilquis Evely et al. (DC)
- Immortal Hulk, di Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, e Ruy José et al. (Marvel)
Miglior miniserie
- Ascender, di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen (Image) [Recensione di Ascender]
- Ghost Tree, di Bobby Curnow e Simon Gane (IDW)
- Little Bird di Darcy Van Poelgeest e Ian Bertram (Image)
- Naomi di Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, e Jamal Campbell (DC) [La nostra recensione]
- Sentient, di Jeff Lemire e Gabriel Walta (TKO) [Ne abbiamo parlato qui]
Miglior nuova serie
- Doctor Doom, di Christopher Cantwell e Salvador Larocca (Marvel)
- Invisible Kingdom, di G. Willow Wilson e Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
- Once & Future, di Kieron Gillen e Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)
- Something Is Killing the Children, di James Tynion IV e Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios) [Qui scrivemmo del primo albo]
- Undiscovered Country, di Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli, e Daniele Orlandini (Image)
Miglior pubblicazione per l’infanzia
- Comics: Easy as ABC, di Ivan Brunetti (TOON)
- Kitten Construction Company: A Bridge Too Fur, di John Patrick Green (First Second/Macmillan)
- The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! di Mo Willems (Hyperion Books)
- A Trip to the Top of the Volcano with Mouse, di Frank Viva (TOON)
- ¡Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market, di Raúl the Third (Versify/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
- Who Wet My Pants? di Bob Shea e Zachariah Ohora (Little, Brown)
Miglior pubblicazione per bambini
- Akissi: More Tales of Mischief, di Marguerite Abouet e Mathieu Sapin (Flying Eye/Nobrow)
- Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, di Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
- Guts, di Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)
- New Kid, di Jerry Craft (Quill Tree/HarperCollins)
- This Was Our Pact, di Ryan Andrews (First Second/Macmillan)
- The Wolf in Underpants, di Wilfrid Lupano, Mayana Itoïz, e Paul Cauuet (Graphic Universe/Lerner Publishing Group)
Miglior pubblicazione per adolescenti
- Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, di Mariko Tamaki e Steve Pugh (DC)
- Hot Comb, di Ebony Flowers (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Kiss Number 8, di Colleen AF Venable e Ellen T. Crenshaw (First Second/Macmillan)
- Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, di Mariko Tamaki e Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan)
- Penny Nichols, di MK Reed, Greg Means, e Matt Wiegle (Top Shelf)
Miglior pubblicazione umoristica
- Anatomy of Authors, di Dave Kellett (SheldonComics.com)
- Death Wins a Goldfish, di Brian Rea (Chronicle Books)
- Minotäar, di Lissa Treiman (Shortbox)
- Sobek, di James Stokoe (Shortbox)
- The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, di Kousuke Oono, translation di Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)
- Wondermark: Friends You Can Ride On, di David Malki (Wondermark)
Miglior antologia
- ABC of Typography, di David Rault (SelfMade Hero)
- Baltic Comics Anthology š! #34-37, edited di David Schilter, Sanita Muižniece et al. (kuš!)
- Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, e Survival, edited di Diane Noomin (Abrams)
- Kramer’s Ergot #10, edited di Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)
- The Nib #2–4, edited di Matt Bors (Nib)
Miglior opera ispirata a fatti reali
- Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations, di Mira Jacob (One World/Random House)
- Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly) [La nostra recensione de Le malerbe]
- Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos, di Lucy Knisley (First Second/Macmillan)
- Moonbound: Apollo 11 e the Dream of Spaceflight, di Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill & Wang)
- My Solo Exchange Diary, vol. 2 (sequel to My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness), di Nagata Kabi, translation di Jocelyne Allen (Seven Seas)
- They Called Us Enemy, di George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, e Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)
Miglior graphic novel – Novità
- Are You Listening? di Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)
- Bezimena, di Nina Bunjevac (Fantagraphics)
- BTTM FDRS, di Ezra Claytan Daniels e Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)
- Life on the Moon, di Robert Grossman (Yoe Books/IDW)
- New World, di David Jesus Vignolli (Archaia/BOOM!)
- Reincarnation Stories, di Kim Deitch (Fantagraphics)
Miglior graphic novel – Ristampa
- Bad Weekend di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)
- Clyde Fans, di Seth (Drawn & Quarterly) [La nostra recensione]
- Cover, vol. 1, di Brian Michael Bendis e David Mack (DC/Jinxworld)
- Glenn Ganges: The River at Night, di Kevin Huizenga (Drawn & Quarterly)
- LaGuardia, di Nnedi Okorafor e Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
- Rusty Brown, di Chris Ware (Pantheon)
Miglior adattamento
- Giraffes on Horseback Salad: Salvador Dali, the Marx Brothers, e the Strangest Movie Never Made, di Josh Frank, Tim Hedecker, e Manuela Pertega (Quirk Books)
- The Giver, di Lois Lowry e P. Craig Russell, (HMH Books for Young Readers)
- The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel, di Margaret Atwood, adapted di Renee Nault (Nan A. Talese)
- HP Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, vols. 1–2, adapted di Gou Tanabe, translation di Zack Davisson (Dark Horse Manga)
- The Seventh Voyage, di Stanislaw Lem, adapted di Jon Muth, translation di Michael Kandel (Scholastic Graphix)
- Snow, Glass, Apples, di Neil Gaiman e Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)
Miglior edizione di opere internazionali
- Diabolical Summer, di Thierry Smolderen e Alexandre Clerisse, translation di Edward Gauvin (IDW)
- Gramercy Park, di Timothée de Fombelle e Christian Cailleaux, translation di Edward Gauvin (EuroComics/IDW)
- The House, di Paco Roca, translation di Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)
- Maggy Garrisson, di Lewis Trondheim e Stéphane Oiry, translation di Emma Wilson (SelfMadeHero)
- Stay, di Lewis Trondheim e Hubert Chevillard, translation di Mike Kennedy (Magnetic Press)
- Wrath of Fantômas, di Olivier Bouquet e Julie Rocheleau, translation di Edward Gauvin (Titan)
Miglior edizione di opere internazionali – Asia
- BEASTARS, di Paru Itagaki, translation di Tomo Kimura (VIZ Media) [La nostra recensione del primo volume italiano]
- Cats of the Louvre, di Taiyo Matsumoto, translation di Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
- Grass, di Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translation di Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Magic Knight Rayearth 25th Anniversary Edition, di CLAMP, translation di Melissa Tanaka (Kodansha)
- The Poe Clan, di Moto Hagio, translation di Rachel Thorn (Fantagraphics)
- Witch Hat Atelier, di Kamome Shirahama, translation di Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)
Miglior progetto di ristampe – Strisce
- Cham: The Best Comic Strips e Graphic Novelettes, 1839–1862, di David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)
- Ed Leffingwell’s Little Joe, di Harold Gray, edited di Peter Maresca e Sammy Harkham (Sunday Press Books)
- The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918, edited di R.J. Casey (Fantagraphics)
- Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, edited di Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)
- Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, di Violet e Denis Kitchen (Beehive Books)
- Pogo, Vol. 6: Clean as a Weasel, di Walt Kelly, edited di Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Miglior progetto di ristampe – Comic Books
- Alay-Oop, di William Gropper (New York Review Comics)
- The Complete Crepax, vol. 5: American Stories, edited di Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
- Jack Kirby’s Dingbat Love, edited di John Morrow (TwoMorrows)
- Moonshadow: The Definitive Edition, di J. M. DeMatteis, Jon J Muth, George Pratt, Kent Williams, e others (Dark Horse Books)
- Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, di Stan Sakai, edited di Scott Dunbier (IDW)
- That Miyoko Asagaya Feeling, di Shinichi Abe, translation di Ryan Holmberg, edited di Mitsuhiro Asakawa (Black Hook Press)
Miglior scrittore
- Bobby Curnow, Ghost Tree (IDW)
- MK Reed e Greg Means, Penny Nichols (Top Shelf)
- Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)
- Lewis Trondheim, Stay (Magnetic Press); Maggy Garrisson (SelfMadeHero)
- G. Willow Wilson, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse); Ms. Marvel (Marvel)
- Chip Zdarsky, White Trees (Image); Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel); Afterlift (comiXology Originals) [La nostra recensione di Spider-Man: Life Story]
Miglior autore unico
- Nina Bunjevac, Bezimena (Fantagraphics)
- Mira Jacob, Good Talk (Random House); “The Menopause” in The Believer (June 1, 2019)
- Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, Grass (Drawn & Quarterly)
- James Stokoe, Sobek (Shortbox)
- Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)
- Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)
Miglior disegnatore/inchiostratore
- Ian Bertram, Little Bird (Image)
- Colleen Doran, Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse)
- Bilquis Evely, The Dreaming (DC)
- Simon Gane, Ghost Tree (IDW)
- Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC)
- Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)
Miglior artista digitale
- Didier Cassegrain, Black Water Lilies (Europe Comics)
- Alexandre Clarisse, Diabolical Summer (IDW)
- David Mack, Cover (DC)
- Léa Mazé, Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey (Europe Comics)
- Julie Rocheleau, Wrath of Fantômas (Titan)
- Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
Miglior copertinista
- Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image Comics)
- Francesco Francavilla, Archie, Archie 1955, Archie Vs. Predator II, Cosmo (Archie)
- David Mack, American Gods, Fight Club 3 (Dark Horse); Cover (DC)
- Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)
- Julian Totino Tedesco, Daredevil (Marvel)
- Christian Ward, Machine Gun Wizards (Dark Horse), Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
Miglior colorista
- Lorena Alvarez, Hicotea (Nobrow)
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest, Outpost Zero (Image)
- Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman White Knight Presents Von Freeze (DC); Little Bird, November (Image)
- Molly Mendoza, Skip (Nobrow)
- Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy e the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)
Miglior letterista
- Deron Bennett, Batgirl, Green Arrow, Justice League, Martian Manhunter (DC); Canto (IDW); Assassin Nation, Excellence (Skybound/Image); To Drink e To Eat, vol. 1 (Lion Forge); Resonant (Vault)
- Jim Campbell, Black Badge, Coda (BOOM Studios); Giant Days, Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship (BOOM Box!); Rocko’s Modern Afterlife (KaBOOM!); At the End of Your Tether (Lion Forge); Blade Runner 2019 (Titan); Mall, The Plot, Wasted Space (Vault)
- Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman e the Outsiders, Heroes in Crisis, Superman: Up in the Sky, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Bitter Root, Pretty Deadly, Moonstruck, Redlands, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Reaver (Skybound/Image); Daredevil, Ghost-Spider, Silver Surfer Black, Superior Spider-Man, Venom (Marvel)
- Emilie Plateau, Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin (Europe Comics)
- Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
- Tillie Walden, Are You Listening? (First Second/Macmillan)
Miglior pubblicazione periodica sul fumetto
- Comic Riffs blog, di Michael Cavna, www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/comics/
- The Comics Journal, edited di Gary Groth, RJ Casey, e Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)
- Hogan’s Alley, edited di Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)
- Inks: The Journal of the Comics Studies Society, edited di Qiana Whitted (Ohio State University Press)
- LAAB Magazine, vol. 4: This Was Your Life, edited di Ronald Wimberly e Josh O’Neill (Beehive Books)
- Women Write About Comics, edited di Nola Pfau e Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com
Miglior saggio
- The Art of Nothing: 25 Years of Mutts e the Art of Patrick McDonnell (Abrams)
- The Book of Weirdo, di Jon B. Cooke (Last Gasp)
- Grunt: The Art e Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (Dark Horse)
- Logo a Gogo: Branding Pop Culture, di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
- Making Comics, di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Screwball! The Cartoonists Who Made the Funnies Funny, di Paul Tumey (Library of American Comics/IDW)
Miglior saggio in ambito scolastico accademico
- The Art of Pere Joan: Space, Landscape, e Comics Form, di Benjamin Fraser (University of Texas Press)
- The Comics of Rutu Modan: War, Love, e Secrets, di Kevin Haworth (University Press of Mississippi)
- EC Comics: Race, Shock, e Social Protest, di Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)
- The Peanuts Papers: Writers e Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, e the Meaning of Life, edited di Andrew Blauner (Library of America)
- Producing Mass Entertainment: The Serial Life of the Yellow Kid, di Christina Meyer (Ohio State University Press)
- Women’s Manga in Asia e Beyond: Uniting Different Cultures e Identities, edited di Fusami Ogi et al. (Palgrave Macmillan)
Miglior progetto grafico
- Grunt: The Art e Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe, designed di Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)
- Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, di George Herriman, designed di Anna-Tina Kessler (TASCHEN)
- Logo a Gogo, designed di Rian Hughes (Korero Press)
- Madness in Crowds: The Teeming Mind of Harrison Cady, designed di Paul Kopple e Alex Bruce (Beehive Books)
- Making Comics, designed di Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Rusty Brown, designed di Chris Ware (Pantheon)
Miglior fumetto digitale
- Afterlift, di Chip Zdarsky e Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)
- Black Water Lilies, di Michel Bussi, adapted di Frédéric Duval e Didier Cassegrain, translated di Edward Gauvin (Europe Comics)
- Colored: The Unsung Life of Claudette Colvin, di Tania de Montaigne, adapted di Emilie Plateau, translated di Montana Kane (Europe Comics)
- Elma, A Bear’s Life, vol. 1: The Great Journey, di Ingrid Chabbert e Léa Mazé, translated di Jenny Aufiery (Europe Comics)
- Mare Internum, di Der-shing Helmer (comiXology; gumroad.com/l/MIPDF)
- Tales from Behind the Window, di Edanur Kuntman, translated di Cem Ulgen (Europe Comics)
Miglior Webcomic
- Cabramatta, di Matt Huynh, http://believermag.com/cabramatta/
- Chuckwagon at the End of the World, di Erik Lundy, https://hollowlegcomics.tumblr.com/chuckwagon
- The Eyes, di Javi de Castro, https://www.javidecastro.com/theeyes
- Fried Rice Comic, di Erica Eng, https://friedricecomic.tumblr.com
- reMIND, di Jason Brubaker, https://is.gd/T7rafM
- Third Shift Society, di Meredith Moriarty, https://www.webtoons.com/en/supernatural/third-shift-society/list?title_no=1703
Fonte: www.comic-con.org/awards/2020-eisner-awards-nominations