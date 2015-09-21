Tutti i vincitori degli Ignatz Awards 2015

Sono stati assegnati, durante la Small Press Expo 2015, gli Ignatz awards, che ogni anno premiano i migliori fumetti

indipendenti del nordamerica. Un’edizione nel segno delle donne, visto che tutti i premi sono andati a autrici femminili. Tra loro, ben tre premi sono andati a Sophia Foster-Dimino per la serie Sex Fantasy, mentre Sophie Goldstein ne ha vinti due per la graphic novel The Oven. Ecco la lista completa delle candidature e in neretto i vincitori per ogni categoria:

Outstanding Artist

Emily Carroll – Through The Woods

Ed Luce – Wuvable Oaf

Roman Muradov – (In a Sense) Lost and Found

Jillian Tamaki – SuperMutant Magic Academy

Noah Van Sciver – Saint Cole

Outstanding Anthology or Collection

Drawn and Quarterly, 25 Years of Contemporary Cartooning, Comics, and Graphic Novels, edited by Tom Devlin, Chris Oliveros, Peggy Burns, Tracy Hurren, and Julia Pohl-Miranda

An Entity Observes All Things by Box Brown

How To Be Happy by Eleanor Davis

Pope Hats #4 by Ethan Rilly

SuperMutant Magic Academy by Jillian Tamaki

Outstanding Graphic Novel

Beauty by Kerascoët and Hubert

The Oven by Sophie Goldstein

Rav by Mickey Zacchilli

Saint Cole by Noah Van Sciver

Wendy by Walter Scott

Outstanding Story

Doctors by Dash Shaw

“Me As a Baby” from Lose #6 by Michael DeForge

“Nature Lessons” from The Late Child and Other Animals by Marguerite Van Cook and James Romberger

“Sex Coven” from Frontier #7 by Jillian Tamaki

Weeping Flower, Grows in Darkness by Kris Mukai

Promising New Talent

M. Dean – K.M. & R.P. & MCMLXXI (1971)

Sophia Foster- Dimino – Sphincter; Sex Fantasy

Dakota McFadzean – Don’t Get Eaten by Anything

Jane Mai – Soft

Gina Wynbrandt – Big Pussy

Outstanding Series

Dumb by Georgia Webber

Frontier edited by Ryan Sands

March by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell

Pope Hats by Ethan Rilly

Sex Fantasy by Sophia Foster- Dimino

Outstanding Comic

Borb by Jason Little

The Nature of Nature by Disa Wallander

The Oven by Sophie Goldstein

Pope Hats #4 by Ethan Rilly

Weeping Flower, Grows in Darkness by Kris Mukai

Outstanding Minicomic

Devil’s Slice of Life by Patrick Crotty

Epoxy 5 by John Pham

King Cat #75 by John Porcellino

Sex Fantasy #4 by Sophia Foster- Dimino

Whalen: A Reckoning by Audry

Outstanding Online Comic