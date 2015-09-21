Tutti i vincitori degli Ignatz Awards 2015

Sono stati assegnati, durante la Small Press Expo 2015, gli Ignatz awards, che ogni anno premiano i migliori fumetti
indipendenti del nordamerica. Un’edizione nel segno delle donne, visto che tutti i premi sono andati a autrici femminili. Tra loro, ben tre premi sono andati a Sophia Foster-Dimino per la serie Sex Fantasy, mentre Sophie Goldstein ne ha vinti due per la graphic novel The Oven. Ecco la lista completa delle candidature e in neretto i vincitori per ogni categoria:
Outstanding Artist
- Emily Carroll – Through The Woods
- Ed Luce – Wuvable Oaf
- Roman Muradov – (In a Sense) Lost and Found
- Jillian Tamaki – SuperMutant Magic Academy
- Noah Van Sciver – Saint Cole
Outstanding Anthology or Collection
- Drawn and Quarterly, 25 Years of Contemporary Cartooning, Comics, and Graphic Novels, edited by Tom Devlin, Chris Oliveros, Peggy Burns, Tracy Hurren, and Julia Pohl-Miranda
- An Entity Observes All Things by Box Brown
- How To Be Happy by Eleanor Davis
- Pope Hats #4 by Ethan Rilly
- SuperMutant Magic Academy by Jillian Tamaki
Outstanding Graphic Novel
- Beauty by Kerascoët and Hubert
- The Oven by Sophie Goldstein
- Rav by Mickey Zacchilli
- Saint Cole by Noah Van Sciver
- Wendy by Walter Scott
Outstanding Story
- Doctors by Dash Shaw
- “Me As a Baby” from Lose #6 by Michael DeForge
- “Nature Lessons” from The Late Child and Other Animals by Marguerite Van Cook and James Romberger
- “Sex Coven” from Frontier #7 by Jillian Tamaki
- Weeping Flower, Grows in Darkness by Kris Mukai
Promising New Talent
- M. Dean – K.M. & R.P. & MCMLXXI (1971)
- Sophia Foster-Dimino – Sphincter; Sex Fantasy
- Dakota McFadzean – Don’t Get Eaten by Anything
- Jane Mai – Soft
- Gina Wynbrandt – Big Pussy
Outstanding Series
- Dumb by Georgia Webber
- Frontier edited by Ryan Sands
- March by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
- Pope Hats by Ethan Rilly
- Sex Fantasy by Sophia Foster-Dimino
Outstanding Comic
- Borb by Jason Little
- The Nature of Nature by Disa Wallander
- The Oven by Sophie Goldstein
- Pope Hats #4 by Ethan Rilly
- Weeping Flower, Grows in Darkness by Kris Mukai
Outstanding Minicomic
- Devil’s Slice of Life by Patrick Crotty
- Epoxy 5 by John Pham
- King Cat #75 by John Porcellino
- Sex Fantasy #4 by Sophia Foster-Dimino
- Whalen: A Reckoning by Audry
Outstanding Online Comic
- The Bloody Footprint by Lilli Carre
- Carriers by Lauren Weinstein
- Mom Body by Rebecca Roher
- O Human Star by Blue Delliquanti
- Witchy by Ariel Ries