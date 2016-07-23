SDCC ’16 – I vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2016

Come ogni anno, durante San Diego Comic-Con sono stati assegnati gli Eisner Awards, i premi più importanti del fumetto statunitense, giunti alla 28esima edizione.

Di seguito vi riportiamo tutti i vincitori.

Best Short Story

“Killing and Dying,” by Adrian Tomine, in Optic Nerve #14 (Drawn & Quarterly), già segnalato da Lo Spazio Bianco consiglia del marzo scorso e in un’intervista tratta dal New Yorker.

“Black Death in America,” by Tom King and John Paul Leon, in Vertigo Quarterly: Black (Vertigo/DC)

“Hand Me Down,” by Kristyna Baczynski, in 24 x 7 (Fanfare Presents)

“It’s Going to Be Okay,” by Matthew Inman, in The Oatmeal

“Lion and Mouse,” by R. Sikoryak, in Fable Comics (First Second)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

Silver Surfer #11: “Never After,” by Dan Slott and Michael Allred (Marvel)

A Blanket of Butterflies, by Richard Van Camp and Scott B. Henderson (HighWater Press)

I Love This Part, by Tillie Walden (Avery Hill)

Mowgli’s Mirror, by Olivier Schrauwen (Retrofit/Big Planet)

Pope Hats #4, by Ethan Rilly (AdHouse)

Best Continuing Series

Southern Bastards, by Jason Aaron and Jason Latour (Image)

Bandette, by Paul Tobin and Colleen Coover (Monkeybrain)

Giant Days, by John Allison, Lissa Treiman, and Max Sarin (BOOM! Studios/BOOM! Box)

Invincible, by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cliff Rathburn (Image/Skybound)

Silver Surfer, by Dan Slott and Michael Allred (Marvel)

Best Limited Series

The Fade Out, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

Chrononauts, by Mark Millar and Sean Murphy (Image)

Lady Killer, by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich (Dark Horse)

Minimum Wage: So Many Bad Decisions, by Bob Fingerman (Image)

The Spire, by Simon Spurrier and Jeff Stokely (BOOM! Studios)

Best New Series

Paper Girls, by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang (Image)

Bitch Planet, by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Valentine De Landro (Image) , a cui Roberta Vassallucci ha dedicato un’interessante analisi.

Harrow County, by Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook (Dark Horse)

Kaijumax, by Zander Cannon (Oni)

Monstress, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image)

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, by Ryan North and Erica Henderson (Marvel)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)

Little Robot, by Ben Hatke (First Second)

Anna Banana and the Chocolate Explosion, by Dominque Roques and Alexis Dormal (First Second)

The Only Child, by Guojing (Schwartz & Wade)

SheHeWe, by Lee Nordling and Meritxell Bosch (Lerner Graphic Universe)

Written and Drawn by Henrietta, by Liniers (TOON Books)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)

Over the Garden Wall, by Pat McHale, Amalia Levari, and Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios/KaBOOM!)

Baba Yaga’s Assistant, by Marika McCoola and Emily Carroll (Candlewick)

Child Soldier: When Boys and Girls Are Used in War, by Jessica Dee Humphreys, Michel Chikwanine, and Claudia Devila (Kids Can Press)

Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: The Underground Abductor, by Nathan Hale (Abrams Amulet)

Roller Girl, by Victoria Jamieson (Dial Books)

Sunny Side Up, by Jennifer Holm and Matthew Holm (Scholastic Graphix)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)

SuperMutant Magic Academy, by Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Awkward, by Svetlana Chmakova (Yen Press)

Drowned City: Hurricane Katrina and New Orleans, by Don Brown (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

March: Book Two, by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell (Top Shelf/IDW)

Moose, by Max de Radiguès (Conundrum)

Oyster War, by Ben Towle (Oni)

Best Humor Publication

Step Aside, Pops: A Hark! A Vagrant Collection, by Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)

Cyanide & Happiness: Stab Factory, by Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, and Dave McElfatrick (BOOM! Studios/BOOM! Box)

Deep Dark Fears, by Fran Krause (Ten Speed Press)

Sexcastle, by Kyle Starks (Image)

UR, by Eric Haven (AdHouse)

Best Digital/Webcomic

Bandette, by Paul Tobin and Colleen Coover (Monkeybrain/comiXology)

Fresh Romance, edited by Janelle Asselin (Rosy Press/comiXology)

The Legend of Wonder Woman, by Renae De Liz (DC Digital)

Lighten Up, by Ronald Wimberly (The Nib)

These Memories Won’t Last, by Stu Campbell

Best Anthology

Drawn & Quarterly, Twenty-Five Years of Contemporary, Cartooning, Comics, and Graphic Novels, edited by Tom Devlin (Drawn & Quarterly)

Eat More Comics: The Best of the Nib, edited by Matt Bors (The Nib)

24 x 7, edited by Dan Berry (Fanfare Presents)

Mouse Guard: Legends of the Guard, vol. 3, edited by David Petersen and Rebecca Taylor (BOOM! Studios/Archaia)

Peanuts: A Tribute to Charles M. Schulz, edited by Shannon Watters (BOOM! Studios/KaBOOM!)

Best Reality-Based Work

March: Book Two, by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell (Top Shelf/IDW)

The Arab of the Future: A Childhood in the Middle East, 1978–1984, by Riad Sattouf (Metropolitan Books)

Displacement: A Travelogue, by Lucy Knisley (Fantagraphics)

Hip Hop Family Tree, Book 3: 1983–1984, by Ed Piskor (Fantagraphics)

Invisible Ink: My Mother’s Secret Love Affair with a Famous Cartoonist, by Bill Griffith (Fantagraphics)

The Story of My Tits, by Jennifer Hayden (Top Shelf/IDW)

Best Graphic Album—New

Ruins, by Peter Kuper (SelfMadeHero)

Long Walk to Valhalla, by Adam Smith and Matthew Fox (BOOM! Studios/Archaia)

Nanjing: The Burning City, by Ethan Young (Dark Horse)

Sam Zabel and the Magic Pen, by Dylan Horrocks (Fantagraphics)

The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage, by Sydney Padua (Pantheon)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint

Nimona, by Noelle Stevenson (Harper Teen), recensito da Federico Miliardi per Lo Spazio Bianco.

Angry Youth Comics, by Johnny Ryan (Fantagraphics)

Roses in December: A Story of Love and Alzheimer’s, by Tom Batiuk and Chuck Ayers (Kent State University Press)

The Less Than Epic Adventures of TJ and Amal Omnibus, by E. K. Weaver (Iron Circus Comics)

Soldier’s Heart: The Campaign to Understand My WWII Veteran Father, by Carol Tyler (Fantagraphics)

Best Adaptation from Another Medium

Two Brothers, by Fábio Moon and Gabriel Bá (Dark Horse), recensito da Simone Cilli per Lo Spazio Bianco.

Captive of Friendly Cove: Based on the Secret Journals of John Jewitt, by Rebecca Goldfield, Mike Short, and Matt Dembicki (Fulcrum)

City of Clowns, by Daniel Alarcón and Sheila Alvarado (Riverhead Books)

Ghetto Clown, by John Leguizamo, Christa Cassano, and Shamus Beyale (Abrams ComicArts)

Lafcadio Hearn’s “The Faceless Ghost” and Other Macabre Tales from Japan, adapted by Sean Michael Wilson and Michiru Morikawa (Shambhala)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

The Realist, by Asaf Hanuka (BOOM! Studios/Archaia), di cui Lo Spazio Bianco ha recensito il primo e il secondo volume italiano.

Alpha . . . Directions, by Jens Harder (Knockabout/Fanfare)

The Eternaut, by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano Lòpez (Fantagraphics)

A Glance Backward by Pierre Paquet and Tony Sandoval (Magnetic Press)

The March of the Crabs, by Arthur de Pins (BOOM! Studios/Archaia)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia

Showa, 1953–1989: A History of Japan, by Shigeru Mizuki (Drawn & Quarterly). Su Lo Spazio Bianco si è parlato delle opere di Shigeru Mizuki qui e qui.

Assassination Classroom, vols. 2–7, by Yusei Matsui (VIZ)

A Bride’s Story, vol. 7, by Kaoru Mori (Yen Press)

Master Keaton, vols. 2–4, by Naoki Urasawa, Hokusei Katsushika, and Takashi Nagasaki (VIZ)

A Silent Voice, by Yoshitoki Oima (Kodansha)

Sunny, vol. 5, by Taiyo Matsumoto (VIZ)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips

The Eternaut, by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano Lòpez, edited by Gary Groth and Kristy Valenti (Fantagraphics)

Beyond Mars, by Jack Williamson and Lee Elias, edited by Dean Mullaney (IDW/LOAC)

Cartoons for Victory, by Warren Bernard (Fantagraphics)

The Complete Funky Winkerbean, vol. 4, by Tom Batiuk, edited by Mary Young (Black Squirrel Books)

Kremos: The Lost Art of Niso Ramponi, vols. 1 and 2, edited by Joseph V. Procopio (Picture This Press/Lost Art Books)

White Boy in Skull Valley, by Garrett Price, edited by Peter Maresca (Sunday Press)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books

Walt Kelly’s Fairy Tales, edited by Craig Yoe (IDW)

Frank Miller’s Ronin Gallery Edition, edited by Bob Chapman (Graphitti Designs/DC)

P. Craig Russell’s Murder Mystery and Other Stories Gallery Edition, edited by Daniel Chabon (Dark Horse)

The Puma Blues: The Complete Saga, by Stephen Murphy, Alan Moore, Michael Zulli, Stephen R. Bissette, and Dave Sim, edited by Drew Ford (Dover)

Walt Disney’s Uncle Scrooge and Donald Duck: The Don Rosa Library, vols. 3–4, edited by David Gerstein (Fantagraphics)

Best Writer

Jason Aaron, Southern Bastards (Image), Men of Wrath (Marvel Icon), Doctor Strange, Star Wars, Thor (Marvel)

John Allison, Giant Days (BOOM Studios!/BOOM! Box)

Ed Brubaker, The Fade Out, Velvet, Criminal Special Edition (Image)

Marjorie Liu, Monstress (Image)

G. Willow Wilson, Ms. Marvel (Marvel)

Best Writer/Artist

Bill Griffith, Invisible Ink: My Mother’s Secret Love Affair with a Famous Cartoonist (Fantagraphics)

Nathan Hale, Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: The Underground Abductor (Abrams)

Sydney Padua, The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage (Pantheon)

Ed Piskor, Hip-Hop Family Tree, vol. 3 (Fantagraphics)

Noah Van Sciver, Fante Bukowski, Saint Cole (Fantagraphics)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls (Image)

Michael Allred, Silver Surfer (Marvel); Art Ops (Vertigo/DC)

Erica Henderson, Jughead (Archie), Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (Marvel)

Joëlle Jones, Lady Killer (Dark Horse), Brides of Helheim (Oni)

Nate Powell, March, Book Two (Top Shelf/IDW)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist

Dustin Nguyen, Descender (Image); Lo Spazio Bianco ha recensito il primo e il secondo volume di Descender.

Federico Bertolucci, Love: The Tiger and Love: The Fox (Magnetic Press)

Colleen Coover, Bandette (Monkeybrain)

Carita Lupattelli, Izuna (Humanoids)

Tony Sandoval, A Glance Backward (Magnetic Press)

Best Cover Artist

David Aja, Hawkeye, Karnak, Scarlet Witch (Marvel)

Rafael Albuquerque, Ei8ht (Dark Horse), Huck (Image)

Amanda Conner, Harley Quinn (DC)

Joëlle Jones, Lady Killer (Dark Horse), Brides of Helheim (Oni)

Ed Piskor, Hip-Hop Family Tree (Fantagraphics)

Best Coloring

Jordie Bellaire, The Autumnlands, Injection, Plutona, Pretty Deadly, The Surface, They’re Not Like Us, Zero (Image); The X-Files (IDW); The Massive (Dark Horse); Magneto, Vision (Marvel)

Laura Allred, Lady Killer (Dark Horse); Silver Surfer (Marvel); Art OPS (Vertigo/DC)

Elizabeth Breitwiser, The Fade Out, Criminal Magazine, Outcast, Velvet (Image)

John Rauch, The Beauty (Image); Batman: Arkham Knight, Earth 2: Society (DC); Runaways (Marvel)

Dave Stewart, Abe Sapien, BPRD Hell on Earth, Fight Club 2, Frankenstein Underground, Hellboy in Hell, Hellboy and the BPRD, (Dark Horse); Sandman: Overture, Twilight Children (Vertigo/DC), Captain America: White (Marvel), Space Dumplins(Scholastic Graphix)

Best Lettering

Derf Backderf, Trashed (Abrams)

Steve Dutro, Blood-C, Midnight Society, Plants vs Zombies (Dark Horse)

Lucy Knisley, Displacement (Fantagraphics)

Troy Little, Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (Top Shelf/IDW)

Kevin McCloskey, We Dig Worms! (TOON Books)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism

Hogan’s Alley, edited by Tom Heintjes (Hogan’s Alley)

Alter Ego, edited by Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

Back Issue, edited by Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)

Comic Riffs blog by Michael Cavna, washingtonpost.com/news/comic-riffs/

Jack Kirby Collector, edited by John Morrow (TwoMorrows)

Best Comics-Related Book

Harvey Kurtzman: The Man Who Created Mad and Revolutionized Humor in America, by Bill Schelly (Fantagraphics)

King of the Comics: One Hundred Years of King Features Syndicate, edited by Dean Mullaney (IDW/LOAC)

Only What’s Necessary: Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts, by Chip Kidd and Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)

Out of Line: The Art of Jules Feiffer, by Martha Fay (Abrams ComicArts)

Will Eisner: Champion of the Graphic Novel, by Paul Levitz (Abrams ComicArts)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work

The Blacker the Ink: Constructions of Black Identity in Comics and Sequential Art, edited by Frances Gateward and John Jennings (Rutgers)

Boys Love Manga and Beyond: History, Culture, and Community in Japan, edited by Mark McLelland et al. (University Press of Mississippi)

Graphic Medicine Manifesto, by M. K. Czerwiec et al. (Penn State University Press)

Superheroes on World Screens, edited by Rayna Denison and Rachel Mizsei-Ward (University Press of Mississippi)

Unflattening, by Nick Sousanis (Harvard University Press)

Best Publication Design

Sandman Gallery Edition, designed by Josh Beatman/Brainchild Studios (Graphitti Designs/DC)

Beyond the Surface, designed by Nicolas André, Sam Arthur, Alex Spiro, and Camille Pichon (Nobrow)

The Eternaut, designed by Tony Ong (Fantagraphics)

Eventually Everything Connects, designed by Loris Lora, Sam Arthur, Alex Spiro, and Camille Pichon (Nobrow)

King of the Comics: One Hundred Years of King Features Syndicate, designed by Dean Mullaney (IDW/LOAC)

Only What’s Necessary: Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts, designed by Chip Kidd (Abrams ComicArts)

Infine, l’Hall of Fame Award è andato a Tove Jansson, Carl Burgos, Jacques Tardi, Lynda Barry, Rube Goldberg e Matt Groening, mentre lo Spirit of Comics Retailer Award è stato assegnato a Orbital Comics di Londra e il Russ Manning Most Promising Newcomer Award a Dan Mora.