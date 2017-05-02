TWD Verticomics
Le nomination degli Eisner Awards 2017

Giuseppe Lamola
Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination del premio più importante del fumetto statunitense: gli Eisner Awards.
Le nomination degli Eisner Awards 2017Sono state annunciate oggi sul sito ufficiale del Comic-Con di San Diego le nomination degli , i premi più importanti del fumetto statunitense. Giunti alla 29esima edizione, i premi saranno assegnati durante la prossima edizione del Comic-Con, che si terrà dal 20 al 23 luglio 2017.

Nella categoria Best Painter/Multimedia Artist figurano anche due autori italiani, Manuele Fior e Federico Bertolucci (quest’ultimo in lizza anche per il premio Best U.S. Edition of International Material per Love: The Lion, realizzato insieme a Frédéric Brémaud).

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Best Short Story

  • “The Comics Wedding of the Century,” by Simon Hanselmann, in We Told You So: Comics as Art (Fantagraphics)
  • “The Dark Nothing,” by Jordan Crane, in Uptight #5 (Fantagraphics)
  • “Good Boy,” by Tom King and David Finch, in Batman Annual #1 (DC)
  • “Monday,” by W. Maxwell Prince and John Amor, in One Week in the Library (Image)
  • “Mostly Saturn,” by Michael DeForge, in Island Magazine #8 (Image)
  • “Shrine of the Monkey God!” by Kim Deitch, in Kramers Ergot 9 (Fantagraphics)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

  • Babybel Wax Bodysuit, by Eric Kostiuk Williams (Retrofit/Big Planet)
  • Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In, by Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer, and Jill Thompson (Dark Horse)
  • Blammo #9, by Noah Van Sciver (Kilgore Books)
  • Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
  • Sir Alfred #3, by Tim Hensley (Pigeon Press)
  • Your Black Friend, by Ben Passmore (Silver Sprocket)

Best Continuing Series

  • Astro City, by Kurt Busiek and Brent Anderson (Vertigo/DC)
  • Kill or Be Killed, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
  • The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman (Marvel)
  • Paper Girls, by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang (Image)
  • Saga, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples (Image)

Best Limited Series

  • Archangel, by William Gibson, Michael St. John Smith, Butch Guice, and Tom Palmer (IDW)
  • Briggs Land, by Brian Wood and Mack Chater (Dark Horse)
  • Han Solo, by Marjorie Liu and Mark Brooks (Marvel)
  • Kim and Kim, by Magdalene Visaggio and Eva Cabrera (Black Mask)
  • The Vision, by Tom King and Gabriel Walta (Marvel)
  • We Stand on Guard, by Brian K. Vaughan and Steve Skroce (Image)

Best New Series

  • Black Hammer, by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston (Dark Horse)
  • Clean Room, by Gail Simone and Jon Davis-Hunt (Vertigo/DC)
  • Deathstroke: Rebirth, by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan, et al. (DC)
  • Faith, by Jody Houser, Pere Pérez, and Marguerite Sauvage (Valiant)
  • Mockingbird, by Chelsea Cain and Kate Niemczyk (Marvel)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)

  • Ape and Armadillo Take Over the World, by James Sturm (Toon)
  • Burt’s Way Home, by John Martz (Koyama)
  • The Creeps, Book 2: The Trolls Will Feast! by Chris Schweizer (Abrams)
  • I’m Grumpy (My First Comics), by Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm (Random
  • House Books for Young Readers)
  • Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea, by Ben Clanton (Tundra)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)

  • The Drawing Lesson, by Mark Crilley (Ten Speed Press)
  • Ghosts, by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)
  • Hilda and the Stone Forest, by Luke Pearson (Flying Eye Books)
  • Rikki, adapted by Norm Harper and Matthew Foltz-Gray (Karate Petshop)
  • Science Comics: Dinosaurs, by MK Reed and Joe Flood (First Second)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)

  • Bad Machinery, vol. 5: The Case of the Fire Inside, by John Allison (Oni)
  • Batgirl, by Hope Larson and Rafael Albuquerque (DC)
  • Jughead, by Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson, and Derek Charm (Archie)
  • Monstress, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image)
  • Trish Trash: Roller Girl of Mars, by Jessica Abel (Papercutz/Super Genius)
  • The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, by Ryan North and Erica Henderson (Marvel)

Best Humor Publication

  • The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp, by Lee Marrs (Marrs Books)
  • Hot Dog Taste Test, by Lisa Hanawalt (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Jughead, by Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson, and Derek Charm (Archie)
  • Man, I Hate Cursive, by Jim Benton (Andrews McMeel)
  • Yuge! 30 Years of Doonesbury on Trump, by G. B. Trudeau (Andrews McMeel)

Best Anthology

  • Baltic Comics Anthology š! #26: dADa, edited by David Schilter and Sanita Muizniece (kuš!)
  • Island Magazine, edited by Brandon Graham and Emma Rios (Image)
  • Kramers Ergot 9, edited by Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)
  • Spanish Fever: Stories by the New Spanish Cartoonists, edited by Santiago Garcia (Fantagraphics)

Best Reality-Based Work

  • Dark Night: A True Batman Story, by Paul Dini and Eduardo Risso (Vertigo/DC)
  • Glenn Gould: A Life Off Tempo, by Sandrine Revel (NBM)
  • March (Book Three), by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell (Top Shelf)
  • Rosalie Lightning: A Graphic Memoir, by Tom Hart (St. Martin’s)
  • Tetris: The Games People Play, by Box Brown (First Second)

Best Graphic Album—New

  • The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, by Sonny Liew (Pantheon)
  • Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash, by Dave McKean (Dark Horse)
  • Exits, by Daryl Seitchik (Koyama)
  • Mooncop, by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Patience, by Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)
  • Wonder Woman: The True Amazon by Jill Thompson (DC Comics)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint

  • Demon, by Jason Shiga (First Second)
  • Incomplete Works, by Dylan Horrocks (Alternative)
  • Last Look, by Charles Burns (Pantheon)
  • Meat Cake Bible, by Dame Darcy (Fantagraphics)
  • Megg and Mog in Amsterdam and Other Stories, by Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)
  • She’s Not into Poetry, by Tom Hart (Alternative)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

  • Equinoxes, by Cyril Pedrosa, translated by Joe Johnson (NBM)
  • Irmina, by Barbara Yelin, translated by Michael Waaler (SelfMadeHero)
  • Love: The Lion, by Frédéric Brémaud and Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)
  • Moebius Library: The World of Edena, by Jean “Moebius” Giraud et al. (Dark Horse)
  • Wrinkles, by Paco Roca, translated by Erica Mena (Fantagraphics)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia

  • The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, by Sonny Liew (Pantheon)
  • Goodnight Punpun, vols. 1–4, by Inio Asano, translated by JN PRoductions (VIZ Media)
  • orange: The Complete Collection, vols. 1–2, by Ichigo Takano, translated by Amber Tamosaitis, adaptation by Shannon Fay (Seven Seas)
  • The Osamu Tezuka Story: A Life in Manga and Anime, by Toshio Ban and Tezuka Productions, translated by Frederik L. Schodt (Stone Bridge Press)
  • Princess Jellyfish, vols. 1–3 by Akiko Higashimura, translated by Sarah Alys Lindholm (Kodansha)
  • Wandering Island, vol. 1, by Kenji Tsuruta, translated by Dana Lewis (Dark Horse)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 years old)

  • Almost Completely Baxter: New and Selected Blurtings, by Glen Baxter (NYR Comics)
  • Barnaby, vol. 3, by Crockett Johnson, edited by Philip Nel and Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
  • Chester Gould’s Dick Tracy, Colorful Cases of the 1930s, edited by Peter Maresca (Sunday Press)
  • The Realist Cartoons, edited by Paul Krassner and Ethan Persoff (Fantagraphics)
  • Walt & Skeezix 1931–1932, by Frank King, edited by Jeet Heer and Chris Ware (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old)

  • The Complete Neat Stuff, by Peter Bagge, edited by Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
  • The Complete Wimmen’s Comix, edited by Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)
  • Fables and Funnies, by Walt Kelly, compiled by David W. Tosh (Dark Horse)
  • Trump: The Complete Collection, by Harvey Kurtzman et al., edited by Denis Kitchen and John Lind (Dark Horse)
  • U.S.S. Stevens: The Collected Stories, by Sam Glanzman, edited by Drew Ford (Dover)

Best Writer

  • Ed Brubaker, Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed, Velvet (Image)
  • Kurt Busiek, Astro City (Vertigo/DC)
  • Chelsea Cain, Mockingbird (Marvel)
  • Max Landis, Green Valley (Image/Skybound), Superman: American Alien (DC)
  • Jeff Lemire, Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Descender, Plutona (Image); Bloodshot Reborn (Valiant)
  • Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls, Saga, We Stand On Guard (Image)

Best Writer/Artist

  • Jessica Abel, Trish Trash: Roller Girl of Mars (Papercutz/Super Genius)
  • Box Brown, Tetris: The Games People Play (First Second)
  • Tom Gauld, Mooncop (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Tom Hart, Rosalie Lightning: A Graphic Memoir (St. Martin’s)
  • Sonny Liew, The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

  • Mark Brooks, Han Solo (Marvel)
  • Dan Mora, Klaus (BOOM!)
  • Greg Ruth, Indeh (Grand Central Publishing)
  • Francois Schuiten, The Theory of the Grain of Sand (IDW)
  • Fiona Staples, Saga (Image)
  • Brian Stelfreeze, Black Panther (Marvel)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

  • Federico Bertolucci, Love: The Lion (Magnetic)
  • Brecht Evens, Panther (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Manuele Fior, 5,000 km per Second (Fantagraphics)
  • Dave McKean, Black Dog (Dark Horse)
  • Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
  • Jill Thompson, Wonder Woman: The True Amazon (DC); Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In (Dark Horse)

Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)

  • Mike Del Mundo, Avengers, Carnage, Mosaic, The Vision (Marvel)
  • David Mack, Abe Sapien, BPRD Hell on Earth, Fight Club 2, Hellboy and the BPRD 1953 (Dark Horse)
  • Sean Phillips, Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed (Image)
  • Fiona Staples, Saga (Image)
  • Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Best Coloring

  • Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Green Valley (Image/Skybound)
  • Elizabeth Breitweiser, Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed, Velvet (Image); Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta (Image/Skybound)
  • Sonny Liew, The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)
  • Laura Martin, Wonder Woman (DC); Ragnorak (IDW); Black Panther (Marvel)
  • Matt Wilson, Cry Havoc, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Black Widow, The Mighty Thor, Star-Lord (Marvel)

Best Lettering

  • Dan Clowes, Patience (Fantagraphics)
  • Brecht Evens, Panther (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Tom Gauld, Mooncop (Drawn & Quarterly)
  • Nick Hayes, Woody Guthrie (Abrams)
  • Todd Klein, Clean Room, Dark Night, Lucifer (Vertigo/DC); Black Hammer (Dark Horse)
  • Sonny Liew, The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism

Best Comics-Related Book

  • blanc et noir: takeshi obata illustrations, by Takeshi Obata (VIZ Media)
  • Ditko Unleashed: An American Hero, by Florentino Flórez and Frédéric Manzano (IDW/Editions Déese)
  • Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White, by Michael Tisserand (Harper)
  • The Life and Legend of Wallace Wood, vol. 1, edited by Bhob Stewart and J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
  • More Heroes of the Comics, by Drew Friedman (Fantagraphics)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work

  • Brighter Than You Think: Ten Short Works by Alan Moore, with essays by Marc Sobel (Uncivilized)
  • Forging the Past: Set and the Art of Memory, by Daniel Marrone (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Frank Miller’s Daredevil and the Ends of Heroism, by Paul Young (Rutgers University Press)
  • Pioneering Cartoonists of Color, by Tim Jackson (University Press of Mississippi)
  • Superwomen: Gender, Power, and Representation, by Carolyn Cocca (Bloomsbury)

Best Publication Design

  • The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, designed by Sonny Liew (Pantheon)
  • The Complete Wimmin’s Comix, designed by Keeli McCarthy (Fantagraphics)
  • Frank in the Third Dimension, designed by Jacob Covey, 3D conversions by Charles Barnard (Fantagraphics)
  • The Realist Cartoons, designed by Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)
  • Si Lewen’s Parade: An Artist’s Odyssey, designed by Art Spiegelman (Abrams)

Best Webcomic

Best Digital Comic

