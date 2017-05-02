Le nomination degli Eisner Awards 2017

Sono state annunciate oggi sul sito ufficiale del Comic-Con di San Diego le nomination degli Eisner Awards, i premi più importanti del fumetto statunitense. Giunti alla 29esima edizione, i premi saranno assegnati durante la prossima edizione del Comic-Con, che si terrà dal 20 al 23 luglio 2017.
Nella categoria Best Painter/Multimedia Artist figurano anche due autori italiani, Manuele Fior e Federico Bertolucci (quest’ultimo in lizza anche per il premio Best U.S. Edition of International Material per Love: The Lion, realizzato insieme a Frédéric Brémaud).
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Best Short Story
- “The Comics Wedding of the Century,” by Simon Hanselmann, in We Told You So: Comics as Art (Fantagraphics)
- “The Dark Nothing,” by Jordan Crane, in Uptight #5 (Fantagraphics)
- “Good Boy,” by Tom King and David Finch, in Batman Annual #1 (DC)
- “Monday,” by W. Maxwell Prince and John Amor, in One Week in the Library (Image)
- “Mostly Saturn,” by Michael DeForge, in Island Magazine #8 (Image)
- “Shrine of the Monkey God!” by Kim Deitch, in Kramers Ergot 9 (Fantagraphics)
Best Single Issue/One-Shot
- Babybel Wax Bodysuit, by Eric Kostiuk Williams (Retrofit/Big Planet)
- Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In, by Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer, and Jill Thompson (Dark Horse)
- Blammo #9, by Noah Van Sciver (Kilgore Books)
- Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
- Sir Alfred #3, by Tim Hensley (Pigeon Press)
- Your Black Friend, by Ben Passmore (Silver Sprocket)
Best Continuing Series
- Astro City, by Kurt Busiek and Brent Anderson (Vertigo/DC)
- Kill or Be Killed, by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)
- The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman (Marvel)
- Paper Girls, by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang (Image)
- Saga, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples (Image)
Best Limited Series
- Archangel, by William Gibson, Michael St. John Smith, Butch Guice, and Tom Palmer (IDW)
- Briggs Land, by Brian Wood and Mack Chater (Dark Horse)
- Han Solo, by Marjorie Liu and Mark Brooks (Marvel)
- Kim and Kim, by Magdalene Visaggio and Eva Cabrera (Black Mask)
- The Vision, by Tom King and Gabriel Walta (Marvel)
- We Stand on Guard, by Brian K. Vaughan and Steve Skroce (Image)
Best New Series
- Black Hammer, by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston (Dark Horse)
- Clean Room, by Gail Simone and Jon Davis-Hunt (Vertigo/DC)
- Deathstroke: Rebirth, by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan, et al. (DC)
- Faith, by Jody Houser, Pere Pérez, and Marguerite Sauvage (Valiant)
- Mockingbird, by Chelsea Cain and Kate Niemczyk (Marvel)
Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)
- Ape and Armadillo Take Over the World, by James Sturm (Toon)
- Burt’s Way Home, by John Martz (Koyama)
- The Creeps, Book 2: The Trolls Will Feast! by Chris Schweizer (Abrams)
- I’m Grumpy (My First Comics), by Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm (Random
- House Books for Young Readers)
- Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea, by Ben Clanton (Tundra)
Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)
- The Drawing Lesson, by Mark Crilley (Ten Speed Press)
- Ghosts, by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)
- Hilda and the Stone Forest, by Luke Pearson (Flying Eye Books)
- Rikki, adapted by Norm Harper and Matthew Foltz-Gray (Karate Petshop)
- Science Comics: Dinosaurs, by MK Reed and Joe Flood (First Second)
Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)
- Bad Machinery, vol. 5: The Case of the Fire Inside, by John Allison (Oni)
- Batgirl, by Hope Larson and Rafael Albuquerque (DC)
- Jughead, by Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson, and Derek Charm (Archie)
- Monstress, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image)
- Trish Trash: Roller Girl of Mars, by Jessica Abel (Papercutz/Super Genius)
- The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, by Ryan North and Erica Henderson (Marvel)
Best Humor Publication
- The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp, by Lee Marrs (Marrs Books)
- Hot Dog Taste Test, by Lisa Hanawalt (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Jughead, by Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson, and Derek Charm (Archie)
- Man, I Hate Cursive, by Jim Benton (Andrews McMeel)
- Yuge! 30 Years of Doonesbury on Trump, by G. B. Trudeau (Andrews McMeel)
Best Anthology
- Baltic Comics Anthology š! #26: dADa, edited by David Schilter and Sanita Muizniece (kuš!)
- Island Magazine, edited by Brandon Graham and Emma Rios (Image)
- Kramers Ergot 9, edited by Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)
- Spanish Fever: Stories by the New Spanish Cartoonists, edited by Santiago Garcia (Fantagraphics)
Best Reality-Based Work
- Dark Night: A True Batman Story, by Paul Dini and Eduardo Risso (Vertigo/DC)
- Glenn Gould: A Life Off Tempo, by Sandrine Revel (NBM)
- March (Book Three), by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell (Top Shelf)
- Rosalie Lightning: A Graphic Memoir, by Tom Hart (St. Martin’s)
- Tetris: The Games People Play, by Box Brown (First Second)
Best Graphic Album—New
- The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, by Sonny Liew (Pantheon)
- Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash, by Dave McKean (Dark Horse)
- Exits, by Daryl Seitchik (Koyama)
- Mooncop, by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Patience, by Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)
- Wonder Woman: The True Amazon by Jill Thompson (DC Comics)
Best Graphic Album—Reprint
- Demon, by Jason Shiga (First Second)
- Incomplete Works, by Dylan Horrocks (Alternative)
- Last Look, by Charles Burns (Pantheon)
- Meat Cake Bible, by Dame Darcy (Fantagraphics)
- Megg and Mog in Amsterdam and Other Stories, by Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)
- She’s Not into Poetry, by Tom Hart (Alternative)
Best U.S. Edition of International Material
- Equinoxes, by Cyril Pedrosa, translated by Joe Johnson (NBM)
- Irmina, by Barbara Yelin, translated by Michael Waaler (SelfMadeHero)
- Love: The Lion, by Frédéric Brémaud and Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)
- Moebius Library: The World of Edena, by Jean “Moebius” Giraud et al. (Dark Horse)
- Wrinkles, by Paco Roca, translated by Erica Mena (Fantagraphics)
Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia
- The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, by Sonny Liew (Pantheon)
- Goodnight Punpun, vols. 1–4, by Inio Asano, translated by JN PRoductions (VIZ Media)
- orange: The Complete Collection, vols. 1–2, by Ichigo Takano, translated by Amber Tamosaitis, adaptation by Shannon Fay (Seven Seas)
- The Osamu Tezuka Story: A Life in Manga and Anime, by Toshio Ban and Tezuka Productions, translated by Frederik L. Schodt (Stone Bridge Press)
- Princess Jellyfish, vols. 1–3 by Akiko Higashimura, translated by Sarah Alys Lindholm (Kodansha)
- Wandering Island, vol. 1, by Kenji Tsuruta, translated by Dana Lewis (Dark Horse)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (at least 20 years old)
- Almost Completely Baxter: New and Selected Blurtings, by Glen Baxter (NYR Comics)
- Barnaby, vol. 3, by Crockett Johnson, edited by Philip Nel and Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
- Chester Gould’s Dick Tracy, Colorful Cases of the 1930s, edited by Peter Maresca (Sunday Press)
- The Realist Cartoons, edited by Paul Krassner and Ethan Persoff (Fantagraphics)
- Walt & Skeezix 1931–1932, by Frank King, edited by Jeet Heer and Chris Ware (Drawn & Quarterly)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old)
- The Complete Neat Stuff, by Peter Bagge, edited by Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
- The Complete Wimmen’s Comix, edited by Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)
- Fables and Funnies, by Walt Kelly, compiled by David W. Tosh (Dark Horse)
- Trump: The Complete Collection, by Harvey Kurtzman et al., edited by Denis Kitchen and John Lind (Dark Horse)
- U.S.S. Stevens: The Collected Stories, by Sam Glanzman, edited by Drew Ford (Dover)
Best Writer
- Ed Brubaker, Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed, Velvet (Image)
- Kurt Busiek, Astro City (Vertigo/DC)
- Chelsea Cain, Mockingbird (Marvel)
- Max Landis, Green Valley (Image/Skybound), Superman: American Alien (DC)
- Jeff Lemire, Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Descender, Plutona (Image); Bloodshot Reborn (Valiant)
- Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls, Saga, We Stand On Guard (Image)
Best Writer/Artist
- Jessica Abel, Trish Trash: Roller Girl of Mars (Papercutz/Super Genius)
- Box Brown, Tetris: The Games People Play (First Second)
- Tom Gauld, Mooncop (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Tom Hart, Rosalie Lightning: A Graphic Memoir (St. Martin’s)
- Sonny Liew, The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)
Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team
- Mark Brooks, Han Solo (Marvel)
- Dan Mora, Klaus (BOOM!)
- Greg Ruth, Indeh (Grand Central Publishing)
- Francois Schuiten, The Theory of the Grain of Sand (IDW)
- Fiona Staples, Saga (Image)
- Brian Stelfreeze, Black Panther (Marvel)
Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)
- Federico Bertolucci, Love: The Lion (Magnetic)
- Brecht Evens, Panther (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Manuele Fior, 5,000 km per Second (Fantagraphics)
- Dave McKean, Black Dog (Dark Horse)
- Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
- Jill Thompson, Wonder Woman: The True Amazon (DC); Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In (Dark Horse)
Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)
- Mike Del Mundo, Avengers, Carnage, Mosaic, The Vision (Marvel)
- David Mack, Abe Sapien, BPRD Hell on Earth, Fight Club 2, Hellboy and the BPRD 1953 (Dark Horse)
- Sean Phillips, Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed (Image)
- Fiona Staples, Saga (Image)
- Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)
Best Coloring
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Green Valley (Image/Skybound)
- Elizabeth Breitweiser, Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed, Velvet (Image); Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta (Image/Skybound)
- Sonny Liew, The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)
- Laura Martin, Wonder Woman (DC); Ragnorak (IDW); Black Panther (Marvel)
- Matt Wilson, Cry Havoc, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Black Widow, The Mighty Thor, Star-Lord (Marvel)
Best Lettering
- Dan Clowes, Patience (Fantagraphics)
- Brecht Evens, Panther (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Tom Gauld, Mooncop (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Nick Hayes, Woody Guthrie (Abrams)
- Todd Klein, Clean Room, Dark Night, Lucifer (Vertigo/DC); Black Hammer (Dark Horse)
- Sonny Liew, The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)
Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism
- The A.V. Club comics coverage, including Comics Panel, Back Issues, and Big Issues, by Oliver Sava et al., www.avclub.com
- Comic Riffs blog, by Michael Cavna, www.washingtonpost.com/new/comic-riffs/
- Critical Chips, edited by Zainab Akhtar (Comics & Cola)
- PanelPatter.com, edited by Rob McMonigal
- WomenWriteAboutComics.com, edited by Megan Purdy and Claire Napier
Best Comics-Related Book
- blanc et noir: takeshi obata illustrations, by Takeshi Obata (VIZ Media)
- Ditko Unleashed: An American Hero, by Florentino Flórez and Frédéric Manzano (IDW/Editions Déese)
- Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White, by Michael Tisserand (Harper)
- The Life and Legend of Wallace Wood, vol. 1, edited by Bhob Stewart and J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
- More Heroes of the Comics, by Drew Friedman (Fantagraphics)
Best Academic/Scholarly Work
- Brighter Than You Think: Ten Short Works by Alan Moore, with essays by Marc Sobel (Uncivilized)
- Forging the Past: Set and the Art of Memory, by Daniel Marrone (University Press of Mississippi)
- Frank Miller’s Daredevil and the Ends of Heroism, by Paul Young (Rutgers University Press)
- Pioneering Cartoonists of Color, by Tim Jackson (University Press of Mississippi)
- Superwomen: Gender, Power, and Representation, by Carolyn Cocca (Bloomsbury)
Best Publication Design
- The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, designed by Sonny Liew (Pantheon)
- The Complete Wimmin’s Comix, designed by Keeli McCarthy (Fantagraphics)
- Frank in the Third Dimension, designed by Jacob Covey, 3D conversions by Charles Barnard (Fantagraphics)
- The Realist Cartoons, designed by Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)
- Si Lewen’s Parade: An Artist’s Odyssey, designed by Art Spiegelman (Abrams)
Best Webcomic
- Bird Boy, by Anne Szabla, http://bird-boy.com
- Deja Brew, by Teneka Stotts and Sarah DuVall (Stela.com)
- Jaeger, by Ibrahim Moustafa (Stela.com)
- The Middle Age, by Steve Conley, steveconley.com/the-middle-age
- On Beauty, by Christina Tran, sodelightful.com/comics/beauty/
Best Digital Comic
- Bandette, by Paul Tobin and Colleen Coover (Monkeybrain/comiXology)
- Edison Rex, by Chris Roberson and Dennis Culver (Monkeybrain/comiXology)
- Helm, by Jehanzeb Hasan and Mauricio Caballero, www.crookshaw.com/helm/
- On a Sunbeam, by Tillie Walden, www.onasunbeam.com
- Universe!, by Albert Monteys (Panel Syndicate)