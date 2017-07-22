Eisner Awards 2017: i vincitori

Nell’ambito della San Diego Comicon, la sera del 21 luglio sono stati assegnati gli Eisner Award. Ecco tutti i vincitori (qui, invece, potete recuperare la la lista dei candidati). Da segnalare i tanti premi raccolti dal team creativo di Saga, che ha vinto nelle categorie Continuing Series, Writer, Penciller/Inker e Cover Artist.

Best Short Story: Good Boy di Tom King e David Finch, in Batman Annual #1 (DC).

Best Single Issue/One-Shot: Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In, by Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer, and Jill Thompson (Dark Horse).

Best Continuing Series: Saga, di Brian K. Vaughan e Fiona Staples (Image).

Best Limited Series: The Vision, di Tom King e Gabriel Walta (Marvel).

Best New Series : Black Hammer, di Jeff Lemire e Dean Ormston (Dark Horse).

Best Publication for Early Readers (fino agli 8 anni): Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea, by Ben Clanton (Tundra).

Best Publication for Kids (9-12 anni): Ghosts, by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic).

Best Publication for Teens (13-17 anni): The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, by Ryan North and Erica Henderson (Marvel).

Best Humor Publication: Jughead, di Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson, Derek Charm (Archie).

Best Anthology: Love Is Love, a cura di Sarah Gaydos e Jamie S. Rich (IDW/DC).

Best Reality-Based Work: March (Book Three), di John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, Nate Powell (Top Shelf).

Best Graphic Album—New: Wonder Woman: The True Amazon by Jill Thompson (DC Comics).

Best Graphic Album—Reprint: Demon, by Jason Shiga (First Second).

Best U.S. Edition of International Material: Moebius Library: The World of Edena, di Jean “Moebius” Giraud et al. (Dark Horse).

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia: The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye di Sonny Liew (Pantheon).

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (oltre 20 anni): Chester Gould’s Dick Tracy, Colorful Cases of the 1930s, a cura di Peter Maresca (Sunday Press).

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (oltre 20 anni): The Complete Wimmen’s Comix, a cura di Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics).

Best Writer: Brian K. Vaughan per Paper Girls, Saga, We Stand On Guard (Image).

Best Writer/Artist: Sonny Liew per The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon).

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team: Fiona Staples, Saga (Image).

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art): Jill Thompson, Wonder Woman: The True Amazon (DC); Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In (Dark Horse).

Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers): Fiona Staples, Saga (Image).

Best Coloring: Matt Wilson, Cry Havoc, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Black Widow, The Mighty Thor, Star-Lord (Marvel).

Best Lettering: Todd Klein, Clean Room, Dark Night, Lucifer (Vertigo/DC); Black Hammer (Dark Horse).

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism : The A.V. Club comics coverage, including Comics Panel, Back Issues, and Big Issues, di Oliver Sava et al..

Best Comics-Related Book: blanc et noir: takeshi obata illustrations, di Takeshi Obata (VIZ Media).

Best Academic/Scholarly Work : Superwomen: Gender, Power, and Representation, by Carolyn Cocca (Bloomsbury).

Best Publication DesignThe Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, designed by Sonny Liew (Pantheon).

Best Webcomic: Bird Boy, by Anne Szabla.

Best Digital Comic: Bandette, by Paul Tobin and Colleen Coover (Monkeybrain/comiXology).